Alchemy Builds

The first build focuses on making a beeline for max rank Flask of Alchemical Chaos and being able to mass produce it without using concentration.

The second build leans towards Potions and getting to the same point of flasks and mass production at rank 3.

The third build is more for the alt armies and Thaumaturgy aiming for the point of guaranteeing craft 2 materials and using concentration to bump up to Rank 3.



Hello Goldmakers!

ive been tinkering on the beta a little bit and i made a little table showing what items turn into what, hope its a little useful ^^



just like my old guide i made it on Miro, i think its a nice way to put a lot of visual information into a pretty set up



https://miro.com/app/board/o9J_km4P5-Q=/?share_link_id=624976257635



If you are having trouble viewing the image, on desktop try right clicking and open in new tab or go to the



LootAppraiser No Longer Supported



Public Service Announcement:



Greetings friends,



I haven't played World of Warcraft in quite a while and because of that, I've decided to also stop the support on LootAppraiser moving forward as of this date. I don't have the time nor interest anymore and gaming in general, has become boring. I've been delving into other interests with my wife like trail walking, herbalism, rock/gem collecting, health, and more personal interests on my side like development and cybersecurity.



We've come a long way and experienced quite a bit together as a gaming community within the farming and goldmaking space. I'm honored to have achieved over 3Million downloads, appeared in gaming magazines, hundreds and hundreds of YouTube videos, and many suggestions and feedback from users, and made a ton of friends globally! What a success story!



With this said, I want to wish you all a happy gaming and happy looting experience. Remember to always take time for your own health and wellness and touch some grass every now and then. :) If anyone wishes to recreate or continue the addon, please feel free. I will do my best to promote you and your site, etc. The main project will remain in my name so you'll have to create a new project, etc. but feel free to use the existing code base to create your next wonder.



Until we meet again in a new world, thank you all and Happy Looting!



Ray (ProfitzTV)



THE NEW PROJECT IS CONTINUING ON THIS PAGE:

MAINTAINED BY



https://www.curseforge.com/wow/addons/lootappraiser-reloaded

32 Profession Builds for Alts

Making Use of the Alt Army



Can someone explain to me like a toddler how an alt army is useful in TWW?

Hi guys! As the title says. I’m just not understanding why it’s useful and how to get everything set up. I have lots of Alta, but not exactly sure what to do with them? Should I be doing something with them before TWW drops? Any help would be appreciated. Thank you!





To mass produce R3 items they require R3 materials.



With concentration you can guarantee R3 items with R2 or even R1 materials.



The cost difference between the two is the profit, more characters you have more concentration you have more profit that number is.



For simplicity making up numbers, imagine we have a Flask

Flask requires 1 r3 herb, it costs 100g, flask sells for 110g, you can mass produce for 10g profit.



Or you can make the same flask with a r2 herb, it is 30g, you can use concentration make this flask r3 and sell for a 80g profit. The downside however is you can only do this <=~1 time a day depending on skill.





The basic idea is that crafting the best items will be time gated because you need to use a limited resource to make them. The more alts you have, the more of the limit resource you have available. It will likely require you to level crafting professions on all your alts and invest significant gold into getting started. It will also probably be a competitive market since tons of people made lots of alts with MoP Remix.





more alts=more oppurtunities=more gold

more alts=more concentration for r3=profit



Find something that yields a profit.

Work out how quick and what expense in both time and money it takes to get set up.

Check it scales with more characters & execute plan.

Repeat.



Professions



The Artisan's Acuity reagent cost for rare and epic Profession tools and accessories may now only be provided by the customer for crafting orders.



Profession Overview

