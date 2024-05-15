Profession Bags Give Bonuses in The War Within - Increased Reagent Gain, Improved Cooldowns, and More

So are these meant to replace the reagent bags, one of our 4 main bag slots, or is there another bag slot coming just for these? Are they just normal bags with an on use?I don't think I understand.
If I am reading correct, these are regular bags slots but with a buff to specific professions. So long as i can equip both the tailoring and enchanting boosting ones at the same time, I welcome this change.
As a leatherworker, I'm intrigued by the "Does something cool for leatherworkers!' Is this a better version of lorem ipsum, to get a more specific thing in there later, or is it really that vague?Either way, it makes bags a little more interesting, so why not.
It's just lorem ipsum until they decide what type of benefit they want to add.