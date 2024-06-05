This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Prismatic Bauble Easier to Purchase for Pride Month - No Reduced Cooldown This Year
1 hr 35 min ago
Squishei
Happy Pride Month! Once again, the
Prismatic Bauble
is now easier to purchase but unlike last year, the cooldown doesn't seem to have been reduced.
This toy is available for 250k gold and is normally only available from the
The Mad Merchant
which doesn't spawn that often. Last year, Blizzard placed
Prismatic Bauble
on the regular toy vendor for the duration of Pride Month and
cut the cooldown in half.
In new hotfixes, the Prismatic Bauble toy is now available from these vendors again, no need to wait for the rare vendor to spawn!
Unlike last year though, the cooldown of the toy doesn't seem to have been reduced, leaving it at 2 minutes. Regardless, if you want to pick this up, this is a fabulous time to do so!
