Priory of the Sacred Flame - The War Within Dungeon Preview

Captain Dailcry commands the grounds of the Priory of the Sacred Flame. He drills the acolytes in the approved martial disciplines of the empire and ensures that their training and loyalty are of imperial quality.

Overview: Captain Dailcry is protected by his Trusted Guards who have increased [Strength in Numbers] [Battle Cry] [Savage Mauling] Captain Dailcry is protected by his Trusted Guards who have increased. Captain Dailcry empowers his allies with a powerfulwhile Ember ravages his foes with

Baron Braunpyke

Distraught over the death of his brother, Baron Braunpyke has pledged his loyalty to Prioress Murrpray. The powerful knight now acts as her personal enforcer, protecting the secrets of the Priory from both outsiders and insufficiently loyal Arathi.