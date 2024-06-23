Priory of the Sacred Flame - The War Within Dungeon Preview

Captain Dailcry commands the grounds of the Priory of the Sacred Flame. He drills the acolytes in the approved martial disciplines of the empire and ensures that their training and loyalty are of imperial quality.
Distraught over the death of his brother, Baron Braunpyke has pledged his loyalty to Prioress Murrpray. The powerful knight now acts as her personal enforcer, protecting the secrets of the Priory from both outsiders and insufficiently loyal Arathi.
Prioress Haelsey Murrpray directed the building of the Priory of the Sacred Flame to contemplate the sacred star Beledar. Insight into the emperor's vision has proved elusive. Instead, she has discovered secrets of the Sacred Flame that will bring them victory over their enemies in Hallowfall, and at home in the empire.
Cannot wait to play TWW dungeons on M+ just to get 2k rating and a mount and then stop playing M+s.I won't touch M+ until S2 releases and repeat.
By far the best looking dungeon in TWW so far. Absolutely stunning visually wise.
I can see it clearly, if things wont drop from first boss, he will be renamed to Captain Dailycry xD and Prioress would be like Morepray *i will see myself out *
Damn, pretty impressive construction given they've only been in this cave like 15 years.
Wait, how come wowhead isn't doing this every day and is actually posting them hours apart? I guess the next 8 weeks are reserved for "the review of the reivew for (insert specialization here)"? Can't wait!
Visually and thematically, this dungeon is fantastic.The trash in this dungeon is a tremendous pain and is very un fun.
As a disc priest, I cannot fully express how depressing it is to see so many powerful offensive holy caster NPCs, while I have to be a void weaver or play shadow if I want to do any damage at all. How did they build the Arathi civilization and the church of Holy Fire while making the Holy/Disc hero spec an Oracle with zero offensive abilities and unremovable Yu-Gi-Oh visuals stuck to your face?