Primary Stat Increasing Augment Runes Return in The War Within

If its similar to DF I'd rather they removed it tbh.Though, 87 of primary stat is basically nothing so it was basically dead on arrival idk why people (exc. RWF) wasted the gold on the unlim one (rather, why people bothered using it at all unlim or not)Edit: This is coming from a Intellect user, because we have so much intellect 87 is literally nothing when you have over 18,000. Might be better for other stat types idk. (0.4% more int with augment rune)But shall see how they do.
Can't wait for the reusable one to be sold at the low low price of 1,000,000 gold.
Here's to hoping in vain that they go back to a MUCH lower price for the permanent one. 100k was stupid.
We need less consumables we have to keep track of, so I'm 100% for removing this.
Random drop chance from M+ Prayge