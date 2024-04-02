Primal Storms Now Spawning 2 at Once

huge
yay!
Really glad they changed this, thank you to everyone who voiced there concerns on the forums and on other social media places. They're were alot of gatekeepers/trolls who did not want it to be changed.
This is a good change, buttttt.....It's a shame it took a Wowhead article, rather than the heaps of community feedback, to get this change to happen.Either the developers didn't care until Wowhead made it an issue, or the community team is doing a horrendous job at relaying feedback.
FINALLY!At last, someone at Blizzard WoW team has fired their client this past week-end and, either by mistake or wont, entered retail proper instead of Plunderstorm, and saw how hard Taivan is to get because of the storm <3
lame, people have had plenty of time to finish this achieve natty
Finally. Thank you Blizzard! :)
Here's to hoping this isn't a bug but instead a change to how it once was. That said, Firestorm in OP when? :/
Must be a reset thing, EU only have 1 storm up.
Ofc they change it when I have 1 last storm for achievement left (and this specific storm, Thaldraszus Fire, hasn't been up for almost a week now in EU).
I wish they would increase the drop chances of the hunting companion colors for the Tetrachromancer achievement too
Buff lariat drop rates next
Still waiting on two of the cataloguing world quests to spawn for A Legendary Album to spawn. It will happen this Friday right? Have had Storm Chaser done for over a year :/
Hm. Wonder if the lariat recipe price will go down again.