Primal Storms Bugs? Back To Only 1 Storm, Periods Without Any Storm

Good. The achievement has been available for a year now, no reason to make it easier and degrade the people that did it early
Sorry, fellas. The Tristate area stole all the storms.
Welp time to hope for a REAL thaldraszus fire storm not like one 6 hours earlier. Kek what a joke cant fix and break it even more. Spaghetti coding at its finest
Been stuck for awhile with 2 that don't ever seem to spawn in Thal and Ohn'ahran, liked my odds better when we were spawning two at a time.
You forgot to mention that storms have also been seen despawning earlier. I think the Storm's Fury event might be interfering with the Thaldraszus storm at that area. I saw that storm despawn an hour earlier, when Storm's Fury started.