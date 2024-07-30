Previously on World of Warcraft - BFA, Shadowlands, and Dragonflight Recap Cinematic

Cool summary of the story, hope we get more of these.
I think they should have made a recap from Legion and pretended that those 3 expansions never happened.The story was bad in all of them. Different, obviously, but bad either way.
Just watched this in game. What a great wrap up of what went on for the last few years. Really makes TWW feel connected to an ongoing storyline in a way that previous expansions haven't always, especially now after all the fragmentation that SL introduced.
Funny how they don't mention the jailer at all :)But excellent recap!
And then this and then that. Script for this video should have done a better job at weaving the story parts together imo.
"Previously on World Of Warcraft:Enhancement was a specilization that existed.We fixed that!"
They are making a lot of "new" cinematic that just reshuffle old cinematics lol.Still, everyone is excited! Really hoping this will be a full expansion! No game modes please! Actual expansion content for the whole expansion - that's the hope!
Why is Shadowlands still canon?
Very nice, please do more of these.
SL IS CANON BABYYYY!
that was drivel. Saturday morning cartoon drivel.