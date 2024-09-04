Previous Anniversary Pets and Mounts Available During the 20th Anniversary Event



For a limited time, you will also see some returning Anniversary items that can be also purchased with Bronze Celebration Tokens when you visit Storekeeper Reginald in the Celebration Pavilion and peruse his inventory.



Core Hound Chain: Teaches the Core Hound mount.

Lil’Nefarian: Teaches the Lil’ Nefarian pet.

Molten Corgi: Teaches the Molten Corgi pet.

Onyxian Whelpling: Teaches the Onyxian Whelpling pet.

Hatespark the Tiny: Teaches the Hatespark the Tiny pet.

Baby Blizzard Bear: Teaches the Baby Blizzard Bear pet.

