Preservation Evoker Review of Chronowarden Hero Talents - Temporal Fun But Spell Hook Overload?

Chronowarden Evoker Hero Talent Tree

Key Nodes

Chrono Flame

is enhanced with Bronze magic, repeating 15% of the damage or healing you dealt to the target in the last 5 seconds, up to a fixed amount Living Flame is enhanced with Bronze magic, repeating 15% of the damage or healing you dealt to the target in the last 5 seconds, up to a fixed amount

Afterimage

Empower spells send up to 3 Chrono Flames to your targets. Chrono Flames have a small chance to give you Empower spells send up to 3 Chrono Flames to your targets. Chrono Flames have a small chance to give you Essence Burst



Your intellect and stamina are increased by 10%. Your cooldown times are increased by 10%.



Each time you cast an empowered spell, unstable time magic reduces its cooldown by up to 15 seconds.



Casting an Essence ability during Temporal Burst causes a nearby ally to gain a thread of fate for 15 seconds, granting them a chance to echo their damage and healing spells for 15% of the amount.



Echo has a 25% chance to not cost Essence.

Is Chronowarden Powerful? Fun?

A node that gives us 10% damage and healing outright for a very small cost.

Our Aberrus 2 set bonus that was worth 8-10% healing.

Our Amirdrassil 2 set bonus that was worth 10%+ healing (note that the new version appears weaker).

25% more Echo casts on average for Echo builds.

A blink that also has a defensive attached.

A form of augmentation-like support power.

Various minor stat buffs.

Twenty Effects, Four Spells

Spiritbloom. Base function: Direct single target heal that becomes AoE when charged. Extra hooks: Has 3 or 4 max ranks, a random cooldown, a large HoT, an extra heal based on the amount healed but only on three targets, gives mana to a friend, sends out Chrono Flames that might give me a buff, gives me a haste buff depending on targets hit, might increase my essence regeneration rate and might cause time to flow faster.

Direct single target heal that becomes AoE when charged. Has 3 or 4 max ranks, a random cooldown, a large HoT, an extra heal based on the amount healed but only on three targets, gives mana to a friend, sends out Chrono Flames that might give me a buff, gives me a haste buff depending on targets hit, might increase my essence regeneration rate and might cause time to flow faster. Reversion. Base function: Heal over time effect. Extra Hooks: Might give me an essence burst, might increase its duration, increases my healing on the target and heals recent damage taken.

Heal over time effect. Might give me an essence burst, might increase its duration, increases my healing on the target and heals recent damage taken. Verdant Embrace. Base function: Large direct heal & mobility. Extra Hooks:Buffs my Dream Breath, gives Lifebind to any targets hit, and makes next Living Flame faster.

Healer Power Scaling

Final Takeaways