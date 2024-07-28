Pre-Patch Bugs and Last-Minute Remix Gold - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 337

Azerite gear from BFA is pretty buggy as well. You can't select anything past the outer circle. Also Vision of Perfection straight up doesn't work at all (at least for moonkin)
Mop remix reputation bug is not mentioned here. People are timegated to compelete the Operation Shieldwall questline even though prior to the pre-patch release they didnt have to. So now there is a risk people like myself who started the remix pretty lateish wont be able to unlock the remix transmogs. We're forced to farm dailies for those coins, as well as the rep dailies in Ksarang wilds to hopefully make it before remix goes away. Hopefully Blizz roll out a fix soon
- Fire mage ignite and Touch of the Mahi doing 30-50% less in m+- multiple questlines within DF are completely bricked and unfinishable - Trading items within an instance causes both players to crash for 1-5 minutes- many achievements progress trackers have been resetJust some of the other bugs that I have encountered
For the love of god, make public crafting orders be able to select minimum quality, it is literally the only selection that actually needs that option, not the others, how are they so dumb?
Guild banks aren't letting people withdraw more than tiny amounts of gold. This is a particular problem if you have personal guild banks with all your gold from all your characters in it. It's a bad time to have no gold, since crafted gear and heirlooms are FAR weaker than any other gear, and need to be replaced.
People are buying Remix gems to scrap them for 270 bronze? That seems like such a low amount that the mechanics of logging in a couple times, finding the player to trade with, and operating the scrapper will take more time than earning (a lot) more bronze, such as the ~90K from 2-3 hours in making a new 70, doing a round of raids.
MOP:Remix weapon ensambles when?