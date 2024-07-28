Pre-Patch Bugs and Last-Minute Remix Gold - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 337

Fixing Issues Before Launch



Removed the Artisan’s Acuity from one-time outdoor professions treasures. So crafters are still able to start with relatively the same amount of Acuity to begin their crafting journey, 200 Artisan’s Acuity has been added to the starter reagent bags from the quest “Crafting to Order” in Dornogal.





I think it's a great change. That's not something I was looking forward to doing in the first week of launch.





Along with the launch of the pre-expansion patch (11.0.0), we’ve temporarily disabled the Warband Warbank while we work on a critical issue.



This is a top priority and we intend to enable the Warbank as soon as possible.



Thank you!





Just tried moving items to my alt cross realms and it says "You may only trade conjured items to players from other realm". What happened?



Edit: 12:30 AM NA. Cross Realm trading with two characters I've been moving non-stackable items. These items were allowed to be moved before. Pets | Gear. Different error messages. Do they need to be in the same cross realm guild?







I'm crafting adamantite cleavers and selling them for 94g to the vendor.



5g relic cost, 2.5g per adamantite bar. Making almost 70g per craft.



And that's why the cloth prices are absolutely inflated.



Not sure if this was intentional or a bug, but for Public Crafting orders the person placing the order must provide ALL the reagents. You can still Personal Orders (and I am guessing Guild too) without all the reagents.



Thank god. Finally won't have to scroll through thousands of scam work orders

Oh, that explains why there was nothing up. I hope it stays this way. Making it so public orders didn’t require all reagents was a terrible change and just led to an influx of scammers flooding the system.

Some of you may have noticed people in trade chat on Retail saying some variation of:



