Potential Profession Specialization Respec Coming in Patch 11.0.7 - Profession Stat Rebalancing

This Public Test Realm (PTR) is a testing environment for upcoming World of Warcraft
content.
The War Within: 11.0.7 Content Update Development NotesPROFESSIONS
- Pairing with the release of the specialization respec option, we are deploying some balance changes to several profession stats to bring them closer together in value.
Multicraft – Average number of extra items created via a Multicraft crit reduced by 30%.
- Resourcefulness – Average percent of reagents returned on a Resourcefulness crit increased by 50%.
In addition, we are adjusting several specialization tree bonuses to Multicraft:
Tailoring
- Inscription
Total bonus amount of additional goods Multicraft produces from the Multitasking tree reduced to +50% (was +100%).
Developer’s note: While Multicraft and Resourcefulness each have their own niche, it is generally the case that point for point, Multicraft can provide significantly more value than the other crafting and gathering stats. Conversely, Resourcefulness provides significantly less value than other crafting and gathering stats. The above change should bring these two stats closer in value to the other stats, with the intention that it becomes a more interesting choice which stats to pursue.
- Total bonus amount of additional goods Multicraft produces from the Less is More tree reduced to +50% (was +100%).
- Total bonus amount of additional goods Multicraft produces when crafting Polishing Cloth in the final point of the Additional Embroidery tree reduced to +10% (was +50%).