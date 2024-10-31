Potential Profession Specialization Respec Coming in Patch 11.0.7 - Profession Stat Rebalancing

The War Within: 11.0.7 Content Update Development Notes

Pairing with the release of the specialization respec option, we are deploying some balance changes to several profession stats to bring them closer together in value.



Multicraft – Average number of extra items created via a Multicraft crit reduced by 30%. Resourcefulness – Average percent of reagents returned on a Resourcefulness crit increased by 50%.

Inscription



Total bonus amount of additional goods Multicraft produces from the Multitasking tree reduced to +50% (was +100%).

Total bonus amount of additional goods Multicraft produces from the Less is More tree reduced to +50% (was +100%).

Total bonus amount of additional goods Multicraft produces when crafting Polishing Cloth in the final point of the Additional Embroidery tree reduced to +10% (was +50%).

