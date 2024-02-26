Popular Guardian Druid Macro No Longer Works While in Combat - Stealth Macro Changes?

This was a feral macro long before bears where able to use it fun fact. 0 reason to nerf this macro as now regrowth in form is now has 'friction'.
Yea... definitely needed to knock guardian druids down a peg or two
The core issue is the way the game handles shapeshifting. The macro is just work a workaround for a proc that can kill guardian Druids who aren’t careful.This macro doesn’t make them more powerful it’s just a fair safe against shifting out of Bear Form, which is automatic if you try cast Regrowth without the proc.It’s a bit like prot paladins becoming naked if they use Word of Glory without a proc
When I first played Classic, I had loads of shapeshifting macros because of the awkward way shapeshifting worked. When I went back to Era a while back, I noticed a lot of those pointless annoyances had been changed.Seems like designers are going back to the "can't do that in shapeshift form" mindset. Yet another reason to stay firmly a casual.Healing spells should always be available to a tank in shapeshift form.
This is complete BS.. They give you ability to heal while in bear form. But the ability will kick you out of bear form if you accidently hit the key twice. The macro was a fix for blizzard shotty game design. When you tank goes splat in a key from this macro getting screwed over, dont blame them. Blame Blizzard F'&*!@# Inc.
Needing macros to play your class properly is a failure of game design
Good. A macro to get around the game's mechanics should NOT work.
Pay more attention to your procs and this isn't a problem, Druid tanks. lmao
They should probably just never make you shift forms for casting healing spells as a druid in the first place.
Silly druids throwing off heals
It seems to still be working?
Thanks for bringing attention to this. It sounds like blizzard made this change due to some classic season shenanigans. But we were caught them in the crossfire. That's fine, but we need a better solution on retail to avoid accidentally shape shifting.
Maybe they should just make the shapeshift version a separate spell
I wonder if this is any way related to that change they made a while back that sometimes locks out #$%^zied regeneration until after you shapeshift...Edit to add: F*r*e*n*z*i*e*d Regeneration. I guess bear spells cannot even be typed.
Fyrakk: I see no issue here... *grips axe*
More changes no one asked for from incompetent out of touch clueless Blizzard developers...