Polygon Interview - Caves and Storytelling in The War Within

I have zero interest in any Windrunner but I like Anduin and wanna see where his story goes. As a Hordie, I am fine with this being a more alliance-centered storyline (mostly because it means our leaders aren't going to die 🙄).
The comments about holes/caves sound like a good number of the expac team are a fan of the Manga & Anime called Made in Abyss
Some interviews like this are really useless and instead of asking the obvious questions, there are always such insignificant and similar ones...E.g.
...
I have zero connection or interest in Anduin except he's the boy king and his father was way cooler.So I guess if you're a horde main and don't care about the alliance... suck it up cause it's alliance all day every day?