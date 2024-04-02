Plunderstorm Trios Now Live on NA Servers

Can't wait until the patch notes tonight where they nerf half of the OP crap after it makes trios unplayable.
Now me and two of my friends can continue to not play this!
Thanks for this, we can now not do it
Nice for the 3 people still playing Plunder Storms
This is a nice update. Plunderstorm continues to be one of the best features added in a long time!
The more you play, the more fun it is!Only problem is that it's not part of Dragonflight so we are left with absolutely no content for this patch. I hope they don't make this whole year about rushing to the next xpac and not giving us real content.