Plunderstorm Hotfixes - Increased Plunder from All Sources, Plunder Rewards for Winning

Plunder dropped by other players significantly increased.*

Plunder from non-player enemies increased by 50%.

Plunder from golden chests doubled.

Top placement in a match now rewards 500 Plunder (was 100).

Greetings fellow plunderers!It’s been a great experience seeing the community having fun, posting about your wins, creating lists of the best builds, and taking to the forums with thoughtful feedback. We’ve been reading and listening very closely to a lot of feedback since we launched Plunderstorm, and the number one issue we’ve heard about is the Renown you earn.We see that you care deeply about preserving the experience like we do, but you also feel that earning rewards should happen more quickly. And we agree.With hotfixes that we’ve just made live to all regions, we’ve increased the amount of plunder that you’ll earn in a match of Plunderstorm, and the increases are nearly across the board:*Please note: when you die, you do not lose any of your own plunder. With this change, you’re now worth more plunder to others, depending on how much you’ve collected during the match.We think the rewards available from Plunderstorm are super cool and our team couldn’t be more excited to see players flying around on the Polly Roger mount in Classic or running around with Captain Pepe by their side in Dragonflight.We hope that this helps everyone get a bit further during their play and encourages everyone to have more piratey fun.Please keep that feedback coming! We really appreciate it.