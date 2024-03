Plunderstorm Creator Royale Now Live

EVENT FORMAT

WHO’S PLAYING?





Duo

Player 1

Stream Link

Player 2

Stream Link





1

Disguised Toast

https://www.twitch.tv/disguisedtoast

Shiphtur

https://www.twitch.tv/Shiphtur





2

Maximum

https://www.twitch.tv/maximum

Trill

https://www.twitch.tv/trilltko





3

Zepla

https://www.twitch.tv/zeplahq

Asmongold

https://www.twitch.tv/zackrawrr





4

Shylily

https://www.twitch.tv/shylily

Boeska

https://www.twitch.tv/boeska_





5

Nobbel

https://www.twitch.tv/nobbel87

Preach

https://www.twitch.tv/preachlfw





6

Lapi

https://www.twitch.tv/lapi

KennyStream

https://www.twitch.tv/kennystream





7

Ponce

https://www.twitch.tv/ponce

LuuxiA

https://www.twitch.tv/luuxia





8

Xaryu

https://www.twitch.tv/xaryu

PikabooIRL

https://www.twitch.tv/pikabooirl





9

Stoopzz

https://www.twitch.tv/stoopzz

Saintone

https://www.twitch.tv/saintone





10

Dorki

https://www.twitch.tv/dorki

Growl

https://www.twitch.tv/yumytv





11

Ziqoftw

https://www.twitch.tv/ziqoftw

Venruki

https://www.twitch.tv/venruki





12

Barny64

https://www.twitch.tv/barny

Uberdanger

https://www.twitch.tv/uberdanger





13

Anniefuchsia

https://www.twitch.tv/anniefuchsia

Guzu

https://www.twitch.tv/guzu





14

MrGM

https://www.twitch.tv/mrgm

Scripe

https://www.twitch.tv/scripe





15

Masayoshi

https://www.twitch.tv/masayoshi

Sydeon

https://www.twitch.tv/sydeon





16

Bajheera

https://www.twitch.tv/bajheera

Mr Gibbon

https://www.twitch.tv/mrgibbon





17

Mukluk

https://www.twitch.tv/mukluk

Fairlight

https://www.twitch.tv/fairlight_excalibur





18

Fandy

https://www.twitch.tv/fandy

Jimmy Here

https://www.twitch.tv/jimmyhere





19

Sonii

https://www.twitch.tv/sonii

Savix

https://www.twitch.tv/savix





20

Deme

https://www.twitch.tv/deme

Kenji

https://www.twitch.tv/kenji





21

Pshero

https://www.twitch.tv/psherotv

Snutz

https://www.twitch.tv/snutzy





22

Altertime

https://www.twitch.tv/altertimesk

Altertime







23

Naguura

https://www.twitch.tv/naguura

CruellaDK

https://www.twitch.tv/cruelladk





24

Nixxiom

https://www.twitch.tv/nixxiom

Crendor

https://www.twitch.tv/crendor





25

Towelliee

https://www.twitch.tv/towelliee

Snowmixy

https://www.twitch.tv/snowmixy





26

Sarthe

https://www.twitch.tv/sarthe

Desiheat

https://www.twitch.tv/desiheat





27

Markstrom

https://www.twitch.tv/markstrom

Katie

https://www.twitch.tv/katie





28

Swag_Dracula

https://www.twitch.tv/swag_dracula

Ellohime

https://www.twitch.tv/ellohime





29

Graycen

https://www.twitch.tv/Graycen

Flop

https://www.twitch.tv/flop





30

Marcelian Online

https://www.twitch.tv/marcelianonline

Marcelian Online

https://www.twitch.tv/marcelianonline





STAY CONNECTED:

The World of Warcraft team is proud to present the Plunderstorm® Creator Royale, a new tournament that will take place in Plunderstorm Duos. Prepare for pirates, prizes, and the mayhem of 60 of your favorite content creators competing head-to-head. This special event will unfold live on Twitch and YouTube on March 30, starting at 10:00 am PDT / 5:00 pm GMT.All participants will be streaming the action on Twitch, so support your favorite streamer on their channel!The Plunderstorm® Creator Royale is a single-day event featuring 60 popular streamers competing against one another in Plunderstorm Duos. Points are awarded based on match placements and eliminations. After five matches have been played, duos at the top of the leaderboard will be eligible to win the whole competition if they place first in the next match. A free-for-all match will occur if there’s no winner by match eight. Whichever team wins takes home the title ofand the lion’s share of $50,000 USD!Introducing the players and hosts for the Plunderstorm Creator Royale! The event will be broadcast live from Blizzard HQ in Irvine, California, with players worldwide streaming their perspectives.More information about Plunderstorm is available on the World of Warcraft website and social media channels.