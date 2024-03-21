Plunderstorm Battle Royale Ability Tuning (March 21st) - Fire Whirl Nerfed

Actually a good change. Hell yea
Already getting more tuning than RBGs have had in 10 years. Nerf Monk's Peaceweaver PvP talent so DoT classes can play the game again.
Who cares about ability tuning, all we need is a tenfold buff to reputation gains so can can finish this crap faster and forget about it ever existed...
Speed nerf to flame whirl instead of damage... yaknow what okay.
Hmm, ok, thanks, I guess.
So much for all that internal testing and balance they did.
Good change. Thanks
Thank you for the Living Bomb Fire Whirl nerf.
personally i am not miserable about my hobby so i am having fun with this optional limited time experience and i think the changes are good
I guess a speed nerf for fire works?It was hard to escape if didn't have right abilities
They should nerf the plunderking achievement too1 million is 10xR40 its insane for a limited time event
Now nerf the damage.
Fire Whirl LEGITIMATELY needed a 50% damage nerf. This does nothing to nerf the ability in the final circle. It's still incredibly meta-defining.