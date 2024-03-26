Plunder Buffed in Solos & Leveling Curve Changes - More Plunderstorm Hotfixes

Priest



Holy



Resolved an issue causing Lightwell to be able to use its healing charges on allies that are in immunity effects such as Cyclone.

Resolved an issue causing Lightwell to be able to use its healing charges on allies that are in immunity effects such as Cyclone. Resolved an issue causing Lightwell to sometimes despawn the Priest’s Shadowfiend when used.

Forbidden Reach



A Forbidden Hoard that was inadvertently inaccessible due to having fallen through the floor has been moved to an accessible spot.

Plunder contained in dropped piles of Plunder increased by 50% in Solos matches.

Reviving a teammate now takes 10 seconds (was 15 seconds).

Health Brew cooldown for a revived player reduced to 10 seconds (was 15 seconds).

Adjusted the in-match leveling curve to increase the rate at which you level up to 7. Decreased the rate at which you level to 8, 9, and 10.



Developers’ notes: Many games have ended with larger player-level differences than we’d prefer. Considering the many playstyles we’ve seen in Plunderstorm, we want to help narrow the gap later in the game.

Earthbreaker now grants the caster immunity to crowd control spells while casting.Faeform no longer provides any damage reduction.Hunter’s Chains’ missile now moves significantly faster.