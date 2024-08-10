Pizza Hut in China Promotion Features Keycaps, Mousepads, and Keychains

i need that gorehowl keychain... why blizzard US not give us any of the cool merch
I need those keychains
I'd rather eat the keychains than those pizzas.
Meanwhile, Blizzard here is busy shoving more in-game microtransactions (not even micro at this point who the hell is paying $30 for a skin?) to WOW and D4.
China has always gotten the cooler WoW merch. The Bulwark of Azzinoth backpack was originally Chinese-only. Then there's the Onyxia Whelp Egg backback, ICC snow globe, and others.
Blizz we need stuff like this in EU, but in something that is edible like McDonalds or KFC at least.
Pizza Hut in America can't keep up.
a pizza hut in the garage?
As always...Blizzard bending a knee to ChinaBut we can get 1 key cap for like $100
We need this for America too :(
The horde seems to have a deluxe pizza.The alliance pizza looks like cheese and soup dumpling.
since its all manufactured in china its easier to sell in the same place.
Why does the US always get shafted on preorder/promotional gaming merch, when its clearly one of the biggest industries in the country just like everywhere else. Sadge.