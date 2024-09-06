Pineappl'ar Palace Browser Game Now Available - Practice Nerub-ar Palace Raid Mechanics

"Amirdrassil"....
You guys left "Amirdrassil" in the main body description of the site after listing out the Nerub'ar Palace bosses.
"Amirdrassil" btw
FINALLY, a good raid guide. Love these silly little games.
"The game is a fun way to learn the basic Amirdrassil mechanics" no you can't make me go back.
Any proof-readers at wowhead?
good stuff
TacticalHorse is a legend for continuing to make these.
Is it really hard to write a single paragraph instead of using AI to copy paste?
RETURN OF THE KING
The web wall mechanic lifted straight from P10S in FFXIV
The guy making these pinnacle games deserves a damn award, and an in-game dedication for being such a goddamn legend
when players want to have the same, but ingame, there is a addon for that too; XPractice