Perma Fear Trolls as a DPS Warrior in Pandaria Remix

The fact that it works in Remix is a funny oversight, can't wait for people to complain when Blizzard fixes it.
aaaaaaaaaaaand nerfed.
Now when Blizzard nerfs it, correctly, people who pop in with the lame and overused “fun detected,” line. Like this is okay in any way
WHY WOULD YOU OUT US MAN
It looks like the bosses still do all their usual mechanics, they just don't auto attack when feared. So maybe it's fine for a limited time event? They'll almost definitely fix it once it's over though so this doesn't break all future troll-based encounters.
This will get nerfed before level 70 scaling gets fixed.