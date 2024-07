Gasping Plea

Abyss Whisperer says: They are gone, but their blood remains. The blood remembers.

Abyss Whisperer says: Swim in these dark waters, and be changed by them. No Light shines in these depths.

Abyss Whisperer says: Dark blood rains from the false sky. It tastes of wars past, and wars to come.

Voices from the Deep

Peculiar Fish whispers: Our cooperation is at an end. Now, I return to the sea beneath the sea, away from this accursed star. Bring its Light to our depths and we shall be your crushing end.

Peculiar Fish whispers: Let us not meet again. The thought of your drowned corpse displeases me.

