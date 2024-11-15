PCGamer Undermine(d) Interview - Brann Tank Spec, Delve Lessons Learned, Solo Progression

delves mythic+ mode* when?*incl. myth track crest + vault
I'm sad they scrapped the new companions. I would happily, HAPPILY, trade in all my progress on Brann to get a new companion.Anything to not have to deal with Brann anymore. But the addon to mute him will have to do.
Was hoping we'd have a different Delve Companion for the next season.
Honestly, my biggest problem w delves was that there were two weeks in the expansion where the highest IL rewards from vault could only come from delves. Why even advertise something like this to be "for solo players" when they clearly design it to also be essentially mandatory for world first or even just raid/m+ players.Obv if raiders or world firsters wanna do delves, that's fine and great, but there should have been no weeks where these players felt obligated to run any kind of content that was advertised as solo player content.
if you don't like Delves - don't play them. They aren't for everyone, and I agree with that. They are for some people. And having more variation in the game is OK. Just like most people don't mythic raid, some only do LFR. Eventually those people will become more skilled, and maybe become better players, seek out new challenges etc. For those who hate on people or Blizzard who do not do your level of content, just know there are always better people than you playing WOW... and that is ok also. Bigger community is a good thing.
We coulda had a goblin tinkerer companion but no, more Brann. Getting a new companion was something I was really looking forward. That'll teach me to have any positive expectations of blizzard.
That elusive tank with a gun.Also sad they decided to ditch the new companion every season. Kinda tired of Brann tbh.Gonna really suck if they revert his level back to 1 and essentially has to be releveled.
Hopefully they'll continue to adjust the Delve system. Some classes/specs have it way harder than others.
That's really sad to not have new companions. Delves are shaping to become as bad as Torghast. Blizz once again lying and not delivering promised content, nothing new. They never learn, do they?
Let tier 8 delve give myth vault
Dang, i was hoping for Harrison Jones to be a delve companion. They really missed the bus.
swear to god if they end up nerfing delve loot because of the m+ whiners...
I'm a huge fan of Delves. Nothing against raiders, I was a hardcore raider for a long time, but I just don't have time or patience for it anymore. Delves give me a chance to gear my main + alts easily to be on par with raiders now and I love it. Different paths for different styles, that philosophy is an absolute homerun. That being said, I have a few things I'd like to see change in the future:
"Blizzard is aware delves aren't for everyone, but they are ok with that."Which sums up Blizzards Philosophy perfectly.
?Why is a delve currently takes ~25-35 minutes as Solo?It was marketed at a ~15 minutes quick trip. Which was a lie. Why they won't address that? Ohh, right, Ion is still in his position, so nothing will change.