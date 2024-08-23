PC Gamer Interview With Holly Longdale - What Blizzard Should Have Done Differently

When asked about the one thing she might change about WoW's history, she said, "I think we should have listened more to the player base."year 2024 and blizz still don't and won't listen to their player base
Bold coming from the team who isn't listening to their disabled gamers about locking an accessibility feature (steady flight) behind an achievement and the team who won't listen to the vast majority of the players who want to be able to queue for all queued content cross faction.
"Listen unless we think it'd be 'interesting' not to!"
so glad that they're finally listening to feedback and actively choosing to ignore it instead of just passively ignoring it
At least they're trying, I suppose ...
When are we gonna get more GM's so people get proper support, instead of just randomly generated AI responses especially for consistent issues as of late, like the guild banks disappearing items.
"We should have listened more. We're still not going to listen, but we should have." Because someone from Blizzard drags out that same tired line every single time a similar question is asked. Corporations are not our friends. They only care about what we want as long as it makes a profit. If they can make a bigger profit by giving us something that we don't hate but we do dislike just enough to complain while continuing to pay & give them money... guess what we're getting?
We've been hearing those same answers for 10 years now from the dev team
Worgen players agree... Now give us an optional tail Blizzard!
They've listened to what players want so much that they've put playing on the launch date of their latest expansion behind a pay wall. Just like everyone was asking for :-)