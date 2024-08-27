Patron Work Orders Now Fixed - Crafting Order Weekly Knowledge Points Now Available

I love when wowhead uses their powers for good
Cant wait to buy all those mats with this messy auctionhouse and taking hours to get an reagent.
The mats aren't pulling from the Warband Bank :facepalm:
Plus I didn't get the rewards for completing a work order. Still bugged I would saynvm rewards come in the mail...
how about make patron work orders have mats?
my guy need a toy and i must providing materials for it cost like 200k right now , my mind exploded just give me back my weekly quests
The cost to do most of these is quite high relative to what they provide, or they're only available if you're already deep enough into particular specialisations unlocked, at least for JC and Inscription. Seems totally unachievable for most players who didn't have early access. Really could've stood to scale them down for week one, I'd really prefer not to do either a) a hardcore grind for certain mats, or b) throw away a ton of gold just to complete them.Much simpler just to send some personal crafting orders from an alt still.edit: lol the reward came and the 'payout' in a satchel of mats. I did a Jewelcrafting one and the payout was 5 pieces of leather. Okay.
Getting punished hard for not going potions first on alchemy.Literally can't do potions to rank 2 without using concentrate.