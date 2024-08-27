Patron Work Orders Missing on Weekly Reset - UPDATE: Fixed

There was an issue for some professions that any time you logged out and back in another patron order was added to the list. This was exploitable, so they are probably disabled awaiting a fix.
TWW Alpha continues... Bugs everywhere, fun nerfs instead of bugs fixes. Shame...
I am sadly one of the people who has not received any work order requests from NPCs, I hope this gets fixed soon.
These were available before the reset for some players (the same way the trainer enchanting weekly was). That and a few other exploits (the usual) during the early access probably pushed Blizzard disable this for now.
I'm eager to see what the catch-up looks like. if it's just these being cheaper to craft if you're a couple weeks behind I may just let myself relax and slack for a bit.