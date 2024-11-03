Path of Ascension Discordant Armor Purchaseable by Any Armor Type in Patch 11.0.7

cool cool but can we make it so i can get all the sets from SL without all the #$%^ty nonsense yall tied to it when it was new? %^&*in having to grind 4 reps on all 4 armor types is dumb.
NICE.Now, please eliminate the need to be Exalted with Marasmius/The Wild Hunt/The Undying Army/etc. on EVERY character I want to use the backpieces on.
I believe you can do this right now -- I noticed it on my Evoker when I was swapping their covenants around and realized I can just buy the mail ensemble after earning it on my plate-wearing main years ago.
Can we actually get more anima?
Oh thank God, was no way in hell was I going to do the Trials arena thing on 4 different classes... was a snooze fest.
This change is great, but it doesn't go far enough. But please extend this solution to the Night Fae vendors Spindlenose (Court of Night faction) and Seed Merchant Daybreak (Queen's Conservatory).*Edited for brevity
Lets hope they extend it to all covenants. Gatekeeping backpieces that have been collected years ago behind rep is garbage.
Yessssss
challenge? i am pretty sure that u can do them in hardest mode when dragonflight came out since they were lv 60 mob and ur npc were lvl 70 and u just sit there and pushing 1 bottom and avoiding nothing my advice is to do it before it get fixed cause it sound they are paying some attention to it
Blizzard, can we please increase the anima drop, it is impossible to farm all armor types. The amount of anima you need is so incredibly high that you have to farm for years to buy every mog.
Hey blizzard...what about weapon? i still need to do that sheeeesh arena? I dont even lvling kyrians
Good change. But the main obstacle still remains: Profession/profession recipes. There are so so many tied to reputation in older expansions and you can't buy them on Alts (some transmog sets with class restrictions too btw). Professions as a whole system are still tied to characters. It is the biggest thing still tied to a character.I would pay actual money just to swap my professions on another alt because the profession forces me to keep on playing ALTs i don't want to. Fellow collectors will know the pain.
Can we have the stitchyard weekly quests give other armour types as well? I was thinking of doing it on one of every armour type but I have feeling it'll be added eventually so I don't want to waste my time.