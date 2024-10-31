Patch 11.0.7 Splash Screen Hints at Potential 11.1 Prologue Character

Future allied race? Blizzard... make it so!
Considering how the Dracthyr completely took a poo on Blizzard's old policies about playable races, there's absolutely zero excuse NOT to have the Harronir as a future allied race. Nor any other freaks of nature down below. This 11.0.7 filler patch is a bit disappointing, but it's good that we're finally (hopefully?) getting some of the crazy furry elves' action.
so whats the chest thing on the bottom left corner? some event?
yay we get more avatar people /swas excited to see them in TWW previews, but after finding out theire just avatar people clones, i dont care abotu them anymore
Haranir! Haranir! Haranir!
Is a harranir a inbetween elf/troll race?
Shocker, campaign will feature a character they explicity included in the CGI teaser but have done very little with so far.