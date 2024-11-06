Patch 11.0.7 PTR Development Notes for November 6th, 2024 - Profession Respec Feature Delayed

Hello testers. Here’s this week’s update notes for the 11.0.7 PTR:CREATURES AND NPCS
PROFESSIONS
- Sparring Oathsworn Peacekeepers at the Contender’s Gate in Dornogal can now be dismissed by speaking with them and telling them to take a break. They must be so exhausted by now.
- Ik’thik Colossus is now 30% smaller when tamed as a Hunter pet.
QUESTS
- The previously mentioned profession specialization respec feature is still being worked on and won’t be ready in time for 11.0.7. We’ll have more information about this feature in a future content update. And due to the respec feature being delayed, last week’s changes to Multicraft and Resourcefulness have been reverted and will be under further discussion.
USER INTERFACE AND ACCESSIBILITY
- EXPLORE THE FATE OF THE KIRIN TOR
Delve into the aftermath of Dalaran’s fall in The War Within epilogue questline—the Kirin Tor must confront their past mistakes and decide on the future course of their people.
- Developer’s note: This questline will only be available to test on the PTR for 3 weeks.
- Quest items in the objective tracker will glow when they are in a usable range.