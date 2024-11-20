Patch 11.0.7 PTR Development Notes for Nov. 20th - Worgen Darkflight CD Reduced

WHERE ARE THE ACTUAL ENH NERFS
Nerf shadowmeld
Could they buff War Stomp too?
nerf nightelf and dwarf. buff all others
Shaman nerf? Got it!. Arcane mage nerfed
If we’re looking at racials maybe we should buff Earthen. They should have something like dwarfs but with damage/healing explosion!
Racial still feels kinda... nah... Think it would be better to make it a 30 or even 40% Speed increase instead of lowering the CD.When playing my Chars... One is Highmountain Tauren, other is Worgen... When I'm in a situation i need to step out fast, as HM Tauren... EASY! Just dash out... As Worgen... yeah... 20% Speed increase... GREAT... Maybe in PvP this could have some uses, but in PvE that's not that great... feel like a higher speed increase but with maybe lower duration while staying at same CD would be better.
y nerf nightelf
Can we just get a racial system similar to the PvP talents system where we can slot in whatever racials we want for any given situation. This way people aren't being pigeonholed into Night Elf, Dark Iron Dwarf, Dwarf, Orc, Gnome, or Human 99% of the time for any endgame content.And before I get the "ERM racials don't matter much until you're at the top 10% of content." Get real Shadowmeld, Fireblood, Stoneform, both Hardiness and Blood Fury, Escape Artist, and Will to Survive are all supremely more powerful than any other racials in game for PvE and PvP. You are literally griefing yourself and you will not be invited in some more extreme cases to groups if you're not a Night Elf (looking at you M+ community) ...An example for PvP is if you're playing Warrior and you're not playing a Gnome, you're literally griefing yourself and your team, because the easiest way to shut down and cc a war is just root spam into cc chaining them so they literally cannot connect to anybody and create absolutely no pressure on the enemy team.The entire racial system needs reworked or removed entirely in the state of retail WoW. I'm all for class/race fantasy, but the second they started allowing something as stupid as Tauren Rogues; all common sense when it came to immersive class/race fantasy elements went out of the window.
Still waiting for the “pick and choose” racial abilities. Let’s be real, with how little races matter now in WoW, a Worgen should be able to go to any capitol, Horde or Alliance, and learn how to use their racial abilities. Make it a fun little quest line for each race. It’s time.
Never understood why they didn’t have it so you can’t be reduced past a certain % while it’s active. Why not a trimmed down version of death’s advance?