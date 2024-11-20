Patch 11.0.7 PTR Datamined Class Changes - Enhancement Shaman Nerf

wow when i thought they may would buff the hero spec it get nerfed lol
Boooooo nerf ehc shaman moar
What 'bout Stormbringer ? x)
so the one no one palys got nerfed. the next tier set better not make use have to use the trash totemic build
hello? Stormbringer is the broken one. Wtf
clown nerf
hallo. holy pala buffs where, devostation buffs where?
Here u can pretty much see that they dont even play their own game in end game.Most of the classes are boring to play, imagine 6-20 years old specc designs were more awesome and rewarding to play.And now that, nerfing the hero talent tree nobody would pick anyways.But please, add more recolour mounts / transmog / pets instead of working on making END GAME ALSO! more fun