Patch 11.0.7 Launches Before Winter Veil?

WOOO!
Well, probably better that the live game gets to test it sooner, than waiting an extra two months to have to test it and put in the same amount of bug reports anyway.
I'm begging the new Blizzard union. Please slow this ^&*! down. We don't need this patch before the holidays and for devs to have to work through them. I promise we'll be happier to wait and get a better more polished patch. I'll even take an expansion that lasts two years with the same amount of content over the 1.5 year cycle we've been promised if the pace is this obviously bad for the polish of the game and likely the mental health of the devs. Slow the *!@# down. Do your breathing exercises. Holy f.
Ok that’s actually probably not good news. Given the poor level of QA on this patch They should halve this and call it 11.0.6 if they’re gonna push out winters veil updates. It really feels at this point like the whole team is fumbling learning some new version control.
I mean I never bought the predictions it would be in Jan. That puts us in a situation where season 1 would be over 6 months, realistically. I don't think we're quite gonna get to that point (and I suspect blizzard recognises if they tried to pull that they'd have no M+ or raid players left by S2).
So we'll need to grind BIS ring (that's strong through Season 2) and all the goodies from the new island AND still grind the 20th Anniversary event AND Plunderstorm? I don't have enough time in the day for overlapping limited time events.
I'd rather they wait and not launch another buggy nightmare.
What is the max ilvl for the new ring?
You mean 11.0.7 ptr releases on live servers before wintervail
While I agree I would rather have quality > quantity, this stuff has been in the game since BFA. Even the new ring, it's just Onyx Amulet 2.0. I feel like this is just a smaller team without much capability other than dressing up existing assets and moving things around. This is not the same team working on 11.1.
Honestly, this would go a long way to make up for the fact that they ruined the anniversary event so thoroughly that half my guild have already finished with it. At least we'd have content to play over xmas.
I thought that was kind of expectable? I'd be shocked if we had to wait until next year for a filler patch... Even though 11.0.5's event runs up to early january, there is no way 11.0.5 alone would be able to keep players entertained until january.
Hype! This basically confirms next expansion in 2025!
11.1 early february