Patch 11.0.5 War Within Hotfixes for October 22

Resto Shaman Ascendance literally does not work. Not replicating any healing at all.
gotta be the worst patch release theyve done in years.
Fix the guild lag jesus christ
So kill command was not reduced... but does that mean it will be reduced? Dark Ranger still not fixed... anniversary buff is only 10% with an extra 10% tied to a daily quest, but the buff lasts only 12 hours... and is character specific... what even works in this game?
They broke frost mage with this by sharing arcanes nerf to frostmage.
ele sham nerfs?
I hate that the Chromie instance requires the expansion.You can que in, but can't join it.It's the last thing I need too. If it's intentional, I hope they're planning another free weekend before this ends.
Still haven't received the Cloak of Infinite Potential mogs..
BRD raid scaling is totally bugged. A lvl 53 literally just carried the whole raid lol
- Yo Jimmy did you obliterated Kill Command from the game with the nerf?- ?- *gasp*-Developers’ notes: This damage reduction was intended to be a part of the 11.0.5 patch, but temporarily went missing.Holy %^& sht, what are these notes man? They had literal weeks to apply numbers / test things, but no, they had to do it with a HOTFIX post..PTR patchnotes were up long time ago, who makes these decisions that these numbers gonna be fine? At least do an approximately tuning then nerf 1-2% because something didnt add up okay fine, but being wrong by 22% and 35% hooly.
Yeah... Where's the fix where people who don't have TWW can't join in the anniversary? That's the hotfix we need...
If you don't have TWW, I mean, that's on you, it's expected that you have the current xpac. That should be common sense, but hey, that's the wow community for you.
test your game wtf why do you people even get paid to make games anymore
Excellent Lock buffs!