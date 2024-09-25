Patch 11.0.5 PTR Datamined Class and Spell Changes - Hunter Updates, Marksmanship Tier, & Warrior AoE

The paladin talent tree changes are horrible. I really hope they do not go through with it...
Fury nerfs AGAIN? So let me get this right, m+ has rets, frosts, eles, enhance destroying meters, yet fury gets nerfed not once not twice but THREE times because blizzard designs a raid that was suited to furys cds? So somehow the spec gets trashed? Have they not seen warcraft logs, fury has dropped to half what it was week 1 and its boss damage is THE worst, but blizzard, in all their IQ, somehow nerfs the one thing fury did decently. I don't even know anymore.
Why are we nerfing the only thing Fury is good at? Christ, it always feels like the devs only want casters and ret pallies to top the charts. Our sustained dps on bosses isn't great, so the only reason we get brought is for speedy pack kills, and even then it's only every 1min 30sec we can do that, so that's like every other pack. It's been a total nightmare trying to get invited to keys. AoE is all we have. If you're going to nerf that for the 4th time this expansion at least give us more utility. Give us a B-rez, or another group buff - something!
It will be interesting to see what take Blizz gona take on prevokers and their absurdly powerful healing. Its odd that they still havent nerfed them , last time i remember in S1 Vault their Temporal Anomaly was doing insane amounts of absorbs and got nerfed during RWF , now - its all good...shame.
dh changes are always so funhint:they're a ^&*!ing nothingburger
These fury nerfs are outrageous! Blizz is making an enormous mistake by adjusting the soft caps for those 2 abilities - really hope they reconsider between now and patch release... Fury isn't even the top performing aoe spec! You could argue it's biggest issue is ease of access to that damage (i.e. easy to play) but blizz should add more skill expression to the spec. It's 2pc nor it's 4pc are even worth tracking right now... introduce ways to leverage buffs between abilities to raise the skill floor a bit! Fury doesn't even have much in the way of utility to bring to a group - damage is it's purpose!Absolutely gutted... blizz would be making a tremendous mistake by allowing this to go live! REVERT THIS NERF!
Stop nerfing the only thing fury is good at ffs
Not sure I really care about the Dark Ranger changes. Even full single target build, kill shot is only like 5% of your total damage. Most of it is aimed shot and rapid shot and they're getting rid of the dark ranger talent that buffed those by 20%. Still looks better for AoE than its old version but thats what sentinel was already doing anyways
Can you $%^&*! devs get a #$%^ing job instead of nerfing fury for the 11th time this expansion. Frost dk not touched at all when its always higher dps on the "aoe bosses" fury is "supposedly so good on"
Wow, even more nerfs for Fury? What surprises me even more is that Blizzard is once again going to decrease overall Fury dmg by 3% instead of purely AoE. I mean yes Fury AoE burst is super strong, but Fury AoE without burst is just "average". Meanwhile Fury single target is completely trash and will now be even worse. Why not at least increase single target damage for warriors while nerfing AoE? Who wants to invite a class/spec who will only be able to do decent AoE DPS and almost zero single target DPS? It just seems like this hasn't been thought about enough at all.Anyway, I already switched to Arms and I'm enjoying it. AoE DPS isn't even as close as good as Fury, but for single target and cleave Arms is already a bit stronger than Fury in my experience. Not to mention that the Arms rotation feels even easier than Fury. Just please keep your hands of Arms DPS, Blizzard.
So the only things that warriors can do in a mythic is to do dps, cause they dont have br, no lust, 0 utility for mythics.... this expansion was the best for make the warrior do the only thing he can do yes "DPS" and now you trying to burn him down so wtf is this team doing?, at least give some lust to warrior that make more sense!