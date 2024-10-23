This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Patch 11.0.5 Notable Class Bugs and Changes, and Nerub-ar Palace Bugs
Squishei
With the release of Patch 11.0.5, many notable class and Nerub-ar Palace bugs have had significant impacts on end-game PvE.
Classes
We asked our Class Writers to write down some of the highest impact class bugs (and non-bugs) that will have impact on your end-game PvE performance.
Deathbringer Death Knight
Only one Death Knight can apply
Wave of Souls
to a target right now. Given the prevalence of BDK in raid and their opener timing, this results in most Frost Death Knights doing 4-5% less than what they should be doing. Until this is fixed, you may want to assign who uses their Reaper's Mark first, prioritizing Frost DKs.
Beast Mastery Hunter
Kill Cleave
will occasionally remain active even after
Beast Cleave
fades and will also strike the main target, resulting in a notable single-target and AoE gain when it does occur.
Mistweaver Monk
Mistweavers talented into both
Rushing Wind Kick
and
Tea of Plenty
have an overlooked bug with the implementation of a replacement spell. When you're buffed with the
Rising Sun Kick
part of
Tea of Plenty
,
Rushing Wind Kick
has its cooldown correctly reduced, but doesn't consume the buff, letting you continually cast it until the buff's duration naturally ends, giving an
extremely
short cooldown for one of our most important spells.
Paladin
Worthy Sacrifice
is not putting Blessing of Sacrifice on cooldown allowing you to have multiple Sacrifices out at the same time.
Protection Paladin
Sentinel is still giving a 40% damage increase.
Sacred weapon targeting is broken and being applied to healers first over DPS.
Outlaw Rogue
There's a bug where you go Trickster, you build up the capstone Coup De Grace, when it's ready go, use it on a critter, then spec into Fatebound. After this every finisher you cast now will act as if it spent 5 additional combo points. It gives you an absurd amount of CDR and additional damage on everything. People are posting 2.5m+ overalls with this bug.
In addition, Underhanded Upper Hand sometimes randomly still causes Blade Flurry to lose duration during Adrenaline Rush.
Elemental Shaman
Elemental Shaman's AoE is doing absolutely insane numbers right now -- check out this
Mythic Ulgrax Log
.
In Single Target, pressing Ascendance applies all 6 Flame Shocks to that main target and then generates about 10 Overloads that go into that main target.
Enhancement Shaman
Enhancement Shamans spec aura was stealth changed from +2% to -4% with the Patch. In addition:
Arc Discharge
- If you trigger a
Tempest
proc in between the initial cast and the echo, the
Tempest
proc gets munched and no effects (most importantly
Rolling Thunder
) trigger.
Fire Nova
just stops being usable randomly and you have to zone out/in
Flowing Spirits
bricks
Rolling Thunder
by cutting duration in half.
Restoration Shaman
Ascendance
is not duplicating extra healing.
Fury Warrior
Warrior's Unhinged (Bladestorm/Ravager automatically cast a few Bloodthirst/Mortal Strikes) no longer triggers Reap the Storm/Thunder Blast (hero talents), which is a massive multitarget damage loss (I lost an extra 10% overall damage on Broodtwister, in addition to the expected -3-5% from other nerfs)
Unhinged is also benefitting from, but no longer consuming several buffs, which means the automatic Bloodthirsts/Mortal Strikes it throws out can be buffed by more than they should.
Nerub-ar Palace
Silken Court
It appears that some massive Desync issues are occurring with the launch of Patch 11.0.5. The second intermission
Spike Storm
's spike circles appear to be severely desynced from their animations or invisible (hard to tell which). This means that the second intermission on Mythic Silken Court is a massive issue as it's a little RNG whether you die or not.
In addition, it seems like the "
no burrow bug
" is back.
Queen Ansurek
We've received some reports that similar to the Silken Court desync issues, there are some desync issues with
Web Blades
on this fight.
