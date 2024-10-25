Patch 11.0.5 Hotfixes for Oct 25th - More Class Bug Fixes and Profession Economy Changes

HOTFIXES

Death Knight



Resolved an issue causing Pillar of Frost’s follow up node, Frostwhelp’s Aid, to hit enemies out of line of sight.

Fixed an issue where Permeating Chill was not triggering from all blue spells. It will now display in the Spellbook.

Fixed issues allowing Tempered in Battle’s health transfer to critically strike and be affected by damage reductions.

Fixed an issue causing Tempered in Battle to continue transferring health after an ally has died.

Adjusted Sacred Weapon’s ally targeting to prefer damage dealers over healers.

Retribution



Shield of Vengeance will no longer reset the auto attack timer.

Fixed an issue causing Sustained Potency to have its affected cooldown end early if its duration was extended while paused.

Assassination



Fixed an issue that caused Kingsbane (Talent) to benefit from Lethality’s (Talent) effect twice.

Slice and Dice, Blade Flurry, and Roll the Bones effects are now removed when a Mythic+ Keystone is activated.

Fixed an issue that could cause Adrenaline Rush to break Stealth in unintended circumstances.

Fixed an issue that prevented Between the Eyes from benefitting from Supercharger’s bonus while under the effects of Crackshot.

Fixed an issue that prevented Dispatch and Eviscerate from dealing bonus damage when consuming a supercharged combo point from the Supercharger talent.

Elemental



Corrected an issue where the Lightning Rod effect could benefit from damage taken modifiers on the target more than once.

Resolved an issue causing Flowing Spirits to reduce the duration of Crackling Surge applied from Rolling Thunder.

There is now a small chance when completing a Mythic+ dungeon to acquire a Forgotten Folio which can contain any of the dungeon-sourced recipes from The War Within.

Nerub-ar Palace



Players can now speak with Widow Arak’nai to leave the raid after defeating Queen Ansurek.

Jewelcrafting



Fixed a bug that prevented the Prospecting 40/40 specialization perk from providing Ambivalent Ambers as a byproduct.

Slightly reduced the drop rates of gems and chance for maximum yield of Byproducts.



Developers’ notes: We’ve been closely evaluating Prospecting data and player feedback over the past few weeks. The prices for Glittering Glass, Handful of Pebbles, and their respective crafts have been significantly higher than intended, with the price of gems lower. The goal of these changes is to provide a better balance of Byproduct supply relative to their demand, without significantly impacting the value of a prospecting action.

“The Dragon Isles Await” should, once again, be offered to players upon reaching level 10+ or by speaking to Chromie and selecting Dragonflight for your Timewalking Campaign.

Moved the Bronze Celebration token for the “Spread the Light” zone activity to the World Quest “Spreading the Light” to match the top-level activity quest like other zones.



Developers’ notes: The token won’t show since the weekly chest will take priority. These are still once per Warband per specific quest.

Developers’ notes: These quests stick around for up to 3 weeks. Some characters would have seen 3 this week and some would see only 1 new quest for characters keeping up each week. Those with 2 or 3 saw 2 tokens on each, but after completing one of the quests, the other quests no longer showed tokens. We did this to keep things more fair, but it resulted in confusion. This change makes it per-quest across the account. Everyone should now be able to pick up the tokens from these on alts if their first Warband character completed it already, but did not get the tokens.

Fixed an issue that was causing leveling players to not receive gold drops from some bosses.

Fixed an issue where players playing multiple accounts could receive two Coldflame Tempest mounts. The second mount can now be deleted.

Fixing a bug where the Mindtap Talisman had double Intellect stats and Use effects. The passive stat has been changed to Versatility.

Developers’ notes: We have now identified and corrected a systemic issue that caused many class changes made in 11.0.2 to be missing from 11.0.5, and we have been implementing these missing changes via hotfix.

Death Knight



Resolved an issue causing Dark Talons to grant 0% haste until Icy Talons is triggered again.

Blood



Gift of the San’layn will no longer be cancelled when Vampiric Blood expires.

Fixed an issue that caused The Hunt to have an incorrect icon.

Kill Cleave will no longer sometimes persist while Beast Cleave is not active.

Mastery: Sniper Training no longer benefits Black Arrow twice.

Frost



Splintering Orbs now correctly grants 6 Splinters.

Resolved an issue that caused Worthy Sacrifice to cast Blessing of Sacrifice while Blessing of Sacrifice is on cooldown.

Hammer of Light’s global cooldown is now affected by haste.

Protection



Fixed an issue causing Sentinel to grant too large of an increase to damage and healing.

Hammer of Light no longer resets the swing timer.

Addressed an issue that caused Darkest Night to fail to be granted correctly.

Addressed an issue with the interaction between Deathstalker’s Mark and Supercharged combo points.

Ethereal Cloak no longer grants an unavailable talent.

Elemental



Lightning Rod now transfers 10% of all lightning damage dealt to Lightning Rod targets (was 20%).

Arc Discharge will no longer cast Tempest when the initial Lightning Bolt cast grants a Tempest.

Thorim’s Invocation correctly increases the damage of Tempest by 20%.

Fixed an issue where Warlock spells and abilities could aggro unexpected, out of combat targets.

Blackrock Depths



Lord Roccor



Lord Roccor casts Roiling Magma less often on Normal and LFR difficulty. This will result in fewer Sons of Roccor to contend with.

Living Magma damage reduced by 25% on Normal difficulty.

Living Magma damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.

Son of Roccor health reduced by 33% on Normal difficulty

Greater Obsidian Elemental health reduced by 33% on Normal difficulty

Obsidian Elemental health reduced by 20% on Normal difficulty.

Berserk time increased by 60 seconds on all difficulties.

Volcanic Upheaval damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.

Lord Roccor health reduced by 14% on Normal difficulty.

Bael’Gar health reduced by 10% on Normal difficulty.

Spawn of Bael’Gar health reduced by 37% on Normal difficulty.

Spawn of Bael’Gar attack damage reduced by 33% on Normal difficulty.

Giant Stomp damage during Rockfall reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.

Molten Heart damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.

Rockfall damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.

Berserk time increased by 60 seconds on all difficulties.

Lord Incendius health reduced by 15% on Normal difficulty.

Summon Flame Geyser will cap at 3 Flame Geysers on Normal and LFR difficulty.

Flame Geyser health reduced by 17% on Normal difficulty

Blaze damage reduced by 33% on Normal difficulty.

Blaze damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.

Dying Flare damage reduced by 20% on Normal difficulty.

Scorching Wind damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.

Consumptive Flames damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.

Berserk time increased by 40 seconds on all difficulties.

Golem health reduced by 16% on Normal difficulty.

Arcane Overcharge damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.

Time between golem ultimates abilities increased by 20% on Normal and LFR difficulty.

Poison-Soaked visual clarity increased.

Toxitron’s Chemical Bomb fires one chemical pool (was 2) on Normal difficulty.

Incineration damage reduced by 25% on Normal difficulty.

Golem Overdrive damage modifier reduced by 25% on Normal difficulty.

Lethal Attraction damage reduced by 15% on Normal difficulty.

Electrical Discharge damage reduced by 15% on Normal difficulty.

Livewire damage reduced by 15% on Normal difficulty.

Flamethrower damage reduced by 30% on Normal difficulty.

The Seven health reduced by 12.5% on Normal difficulty.

Time between Seven powerful abilities increased by 40% on Normal and LFR difficulty.

The size of Corporeal dwarves increased by 100%.

Bladestorm radius reduced by 25% on all difficulties.

Bladestorm damage reduced by 20% on Normal difficulty.

Bladestorm now has a cast time and personal responsibility visual over its target.

Felguard health reduced by 25% on Normal difficulty.

Felguard attack reduced by 33% on Normal difficulty.

Fire Elemental health reduced by 25% on Normal difficulty.

Mind Torrent cast time increased by 50% on all difficulties.

Terrify damage reduced by 20% on Normal difficulty.

Sunder Armor damage taken increase reduced by 25% on Normal difficulty.

Rend damage reduced by 22% on Normal difficulty.

Fire Nova damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.

Magma Bolt damage reduced by 30% on Normal difficulty.

Fan of Knives damage reduced by 17% on Normal difficulty.

Bitter Cold damage reduced by 14% on Normal difficulty.

Fireburst Grenade cast time increased on all difficulties.

Fireburst Grenade damage reduced by 25% on Normal difficulty.

Rings of Fire cast time increased on all difficulties.

Anvilrage Officer size increased.

General Angerforge size increased.

Commanding Aura visual readability increased.

Anvilrage Rogue health and damage reduced on Normal difficulty.

Anvilrage Sapper’s Detonate damage reduced by 15% on Normal difficulty.

Portal Anchor health reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.

Portal Anchor health reduced by 10-20% based on difficulty.

Flamewalker health reduced by 25% on Normal difficulty.

Superheat damage reduced by 20% on Normal and LFR difficulty.

Unstable Portal damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.

Fury of the Firelands damage reduced by 17% on Normal difficulty.

Explosive Impact damage reduced by 20% on Normal difficulty.

Moira Bronzebeard’s health reduced by 17% on Normal difficulty.

Dark Iron Imperial Guard’s health and damage reduced on LFR and Normal difficulty.

Fireguard Destroyer’s health and damage reduced on Normal difficulty.

Fiery Demise damage reduced by 20% on Normal difficulty.

Fiery Demise damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.

Fire Nova damage reduced by 25% on Normal difficulty.

Hand of Thaurissan size reduced by 20%.

Molten Hand damage reduced by 33% on Normal difficulty.

Iron Brand damage reduced by 30% on Normal difficulty.

Radiant Burn damage reduced by 37% on Normal difficulty.

Volcanic Blast damage reduced by 18% on Normal difficulty.

Baelgrim’s banter in the Rookery should now be audible for all players (was just the closest player).

Fixed an issue where Battleground Blitz was incorrectly giving quest credit for “Something Different”.

Fixed an issue with Timewalking dungeons, where if you completed the level up version of “An Original Path Through Time” at level 80, it would not give a scaled item.

Fixed an issue where getting a Bronze Celebration Cache of Treasures before level 80 could result in a missing item.

Fixed an issue where the Warlock belt was untextured for the display mannequin at the Caverns of Time pavillion.

Reduced damage of Archavon the Stone Watcher’s Rock Shards.

Fixed an issue allowing players to purchase Practice Ravager multiple times.

Fixed several secret issues that would have allowed secret finders to be too good at finding secrets.

Druid



Feral



Shred damage increased by 20%.

Shred damage increased by 20%. Rake damage increased by 5%.

Wild Slashes increases Swipe and Thrash damage by 40% (was 25%).

Druid of the Claw: Ravages cast by Convoke the Spirits now trigger Killing Strikes.



Developers’ notes: The Feral changes above were intended to be a part of the 11.0.5 patch, but temporarily went missing.

Beast Mastery



Corrected an issue causing Phantom Pain to unintentionally deal repeated damage to the same enemy player.

Enhancement



Resolved an issue causing Fire Nova to be disabled while there are Flame Shock targets around.

Resolved an issue causing Ascendance to not duplicate healing as Restorative Mists.

Fixed an issue where the Burst of Knowledge trinket was not sharing a cooldown with other on-use trinkets.

Added a 1-second cooldown to the Burst of Knowledge trinket, to prevent some spells from causing more than one stack.

The world boss icon for Orta, The Broken Mountain will now appear on Azj-Kahet’s zone map as well as the City of Threads map.

The Awakening the Machine weekly quest now rewards a Bronze Celebration Token as intended.

Blackrock Depths



Moira Bronzebeard will now respect her cooldown for Shadow Word: Nemesis in the Emperor Dagran Thaurissan encounter on Raid Finder difficulty.

Death Knight



Blood



Deathbringer: Reaper’s Mark initial and stacking damage reduced by 22%.

Obliterate damage reduced by 6% (does not apply to PvP combat).

Breath of Sindragosa damage reduced by 10%.

Icy Death Torrent damage reduced by 12% (does not apply to PvP combat).

Kill Command damage reduced by 35%.



Developers’ notes: This damage reduction was intended to be a part of the 11.0.5 patch, but temporarily went missing.

Arcane



Sunfury: Spellfire Sphere spell damage bonus for Arcane Mages reduced to 1% (was 2%).

Sunfury: Glorious Incandescence Arcane Barrage damage bonus reduced to 20% (was 30%).

Sunfury: Mana Cascade now grants 0.5% Haste for Arcane Mages (was 1%).

Spellslinger - Splintering Orbs Splinter generation cap per orb reduced to 4 for Arcane Mages (was 6).

Arcane Blast damage reduced by 10%.

Arcane Barrage damage reduced by 10%.

Protection



Fixed an issue that caused Sentinel to grant critical strike incorrectly.

Class restrictions have been removed from the class armor and weapon sets that were obtained during the Mists of Pandaria: Remix event.

Enemies will now despawn after completing The Codex of Chromie step “Up and Away”.

Fixed an issue causing inconsistencies in the objectives of Dire Maul West.Reduced the damage of Azuregos’s abilities.Adjusted the number of maximum tanks and healers for The Codex of Chromie to allow for more damage dealers. The new values are: 2 tanks maximum, 3 healers maximum, and 15 damage maximum. At a minimum, 1 tank, 1 healer, and 8 damage dealers are required.The Dornagal Worldsoul, Archive, and Delve quests should now always provide 2 tokens.The Guest Relations achievement formerly titlednow rewards two lousy hats.