Patch 11.0.5 Hotfixes for November 8th, 2024 - Invisible Pools in Mists Fixed

Here you'll find a list of hotfixes that address various issues related to World of Warcraft: The War Within, Cataclysm Classic, Season of Discovery, WoW Classic Era, and Hardcore. Some of the hotfixes below take effect the moment they were implemented, while others may require scheduled realm restarts to go into effect. Please keep in mind that some issues cannot be addressed without a client-side patch update. This list will be updated as additional hotfixes are applied.
Hotfixes November 8, 2024 Dungeons and Raids
Mists of Tirna Scithe
- The Dawnbreaker
Resolved an issue causing Arathi Bombs to not be carryable if a player was under the effect of an immunity.
Items
- Resolved an issue causing Acid Expulsion pools to be invisible.
WoW’s 20th Anniversary
- Newly created Timely Tourist's gear that is at least at Veteran tier will now be eligible for the Catalyst.
Lord Incendius
- Fixed an issue where players under level 30 could not enter Magisters' Terrace for Timewalking.
- Fixed a bug where the low-level version of "A Burning Path Through Time" did not have map markers to turn it in to Cupri in Shattrath.
- Fixed an issue with the Sha of Anger where an enemy using Mind Control effects could cause you to cast long professions cooldowns such as Sharpen Your Knife or Green Thumb.
- Blackrock Depths
Developer’s note: With the upcoming raid reset, we are reducing enemy damage and health for Normal and Heroic difficulties. We’ve also made additional tuning changes to some of the more lethal bosses within the raid.
- All enemy health and damage reduced by 10% on Normal difficulty.
- All enemy health and damage reduced by 12% on Heroic difficulty.
- Lord Roccor
Lord Roccor health reduced by 6% on Normal difficulty.
- Lord Roccor Health reduced by 12% on Heroic difficulty.
- Volcanic Upheaval damage reduced by 20% on Heroic difficulty.
Ambassador Flamelash
- Lord Incendius health reduced by 5% on Normal difficulty.
- Lord Incendius health reduced by 7% on Heroic difficulty.
- Firewall damage reduced by 20% on Normal and Heroic difficulty.
- Scorching Wind damage reduced by 15% on Heroic difficulty.
Cataclysm Classic
- Unstable Portal damage reduced by 20% on Normal and Heroic difficulties.
- Cremate damage reduced by 11% on Heroic difficulty.
November 6, 2024 Classes
- Fixed an issue where the Heroic Tier 11 Helm and Shoulders were costing a Tier Token and the normal version of the item, instead of just the Tier Token.
Dungeons and Raids
- Hunter
Kill Shot and Black Arrow will now appropriately damage their primary target when out of combat.
Nerub-ar Palace
- The Dawnbreaker
Fixed an issue causing Rasha'nan to become immune when interrupted immediately after casting Acidic Eruption.
Factions
- The Silken Court
Fixed issue where Stinging Swarm will fizzle on the player if both Anti-Magic Shell and Prismatic Barrier are active.
- Fixed an issue causing Oppressing Roar to extend the duration of Stinging Delirium on Takazj.
Items
- Addressed an issue with Earthen Horde characters not being friendly to all Horde factions.
Transmogrification
- Fixed an issue that prevented some class set items, which were in a bugged state, from being upgraded.
WoW’s 20th Anniversary
- Fixed an issue that allowed Tier 2 Monk helms to let facial features clip through.
Cataclysm Classic
- Fixed an issue where “Disturbance Detected: Black Temple” could not be accepted if you were on or completed “Disturbance Detected: Blackrock Depths”.
- Removed erroneous interactions with the Torch of Pyrreth.
- Fixed an issue causing the Timewalking Dungeon Finder to require unreasonable item levels.
- Fixed a bug where Ulduar Timewalking bosses were not always awarding their Timewarped Badges.
November 1, 2024 Classes
- Fixed a bug preventing Pilgrim’s Bounty from appearing on the calendar.
- Mage
Fixed a problem with Frostfire Bolt where it was not properly benefitting from Shatter when Fingers of Frost and Brain Freeze is active. It will now gain increased critical strike chance in that situation for both the initial and periodic damage. Previously, only the periodic damage gained increased critical strike chance.
WoW’s 20th Anniversary
- Warrior
Arms
The Recklessness granted by Warlord’s Torment now correctly has its additional Rage generation reduced to 25%.
Cataclysm Classic
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the Ancient Timewarped Scroll from dropping for players who completed “The Ancient Scroll” the week before. It should drop on your next Classic Timewalking run.
Hunter
- Resolved an issue that temporarily caused Guild Bank tabs 7 and 8 to not populate when viewed.
Developers' notes: It may be possible that players placed new items in the apparently empty Guild Bank slots between the launch of patch 4.4.1 and today's fix. To address this, we will apply another hotfix with weekly scheduled maintenance that will identify and move such items to any empty slots elsewhere in the Guild Bank. This may result in items being placed in tabs with different permission settings, and you may need to move them to get them to the intended slot. If you suspect this applies to you, you may wish to make space in your Guild Bank as soon as possible.
Warrior
- Explosive Shot should no longer miss a tick of damage when being reapplied in quick succession.
October 31, 2024 Classes
- Reverted recent changes to the timing of Rend refreshes with the Warrior talents Lambs to the Slaughter and Blood and Thunder.
- Death Knight
Blood
Applied the recent Heart Strike tuning update to Dancing Rune Weapon Heart Strikes.
- Hunter
Withering Fire will now consistently fire 3 Black Arrows and its target selection has been improved.
- Withering Fire will now consistently fire the first shot in a Withering Fire barrage at your target if they are a valid enemy target.
- Shadow Surge will no longer damage breakable crowd-controlled targets.
- Hunter's Prey's target selection will now more-rigorously filter out-of-combat targets when casting multiple Kill Shots or Black Arrows.
- Fixed an issue where Black Arrow and Withering Fire could hit targets that are breakable crowd controlled.
- Black Arrow's periodic damage will no longer cancel breakable crowd control.
Events
- Paladin
Lightsmith: Fixed an issue causing Tempered in Battle's health transfer to break crowd-control effects.
Transmogrification
- Hallow's End Water Buckets should now have a greater impact on Headless Horseman fires.
- Once again, Zidormi is ready to assist players in joining in the Hallow's End festivities in Tirisfal Glades.
World
- Fixed an issue where all Concourse of the Forgotten Reservoir and Noetic of the Forgotten Reservoir appearances could not be transmogged in some circumstances.
WoW’s 20th Anniversary
- Resolved an issue where players on a level 60+ character who entered Oribos could be trapped by Fatescribe Roh-Tahl.
Cataclysm Classic
- Fixed an issue that was causing some players to not see the quest "An Original Path Through Time" after the weekly reset.
October 30, 2024 Classes
- Fixed an issue preventing bonus valor from the Daily Heroic and Daily Zandalari dungeon queues from being rewarded properly. Players will see the correct bonus valor for 1st-of-day queues tomorrow.
Enhancement
- Shaman
Elemental
Fixed an issue causing Ascendance to sometimes fire multiple Lava Burst Overloads at a single target.
Dungeons and Raids
- Resolved an issue causing Stormblast to deal more damage than intended.
Nerub-ar Palace
- The Dawnbreaker
Resolved a Rasha’nan issue where Rolling Acid's indicator could fail to be visible.
Spells
- Addressed some issues that could lead to player disconnects or lag when using abilities.
WoW’s 20th Anniversary
- Fixed an issue that could cause teleports to send you to the wrong destination.
Cataclysm Classic
- Fixed a bug that caused Bronze Celebration Tokens to not be available from some PvP quests. Players should be able to gain the tokens by completing the quest on another of their Warband characters.
Season of Discovery
- Updated the price of Pip's Solution Agitator on the Fissure Stone Vendor to now cost 15 Fissure Stone Fragments (was 30).
- Fixed an issue where Elemental Rune Dungeons were showing up as Heroic dungeons when using the LFG tool.
- Updated the Darkmoon Hammer and the Cloak of the Darkmoon Faire to now be transmoggable.
Hunter
- Druid
Fixed a problem where the Druid PvP sets allowed multiple movement speed increases to stack. They no longer stack.
October 29, 2024 Classes
- When Chimera Shot is used with Serpent Sting, the extra effect now benefits properly from ranged weapon skills and gets the correct 10% critical strike chance increase from Sniper Training (was incorrectly 20%).
Druid
- Death Knight
Blood
Blood Boil damage increased by 15%.
- Heart Strike damage increased by 20%.
- Blood Plague damage increased by 10%.
- Death Strike damage increased by 20%.
- Developers’ notes: We are looking to increase the effectiveness of the Gift of San’layn window due to the reduced uptime after the patch 11.0.5 changes.
- San’layn: Vampiric Strike proc chance increased to 35% (was 25%).
- San’layn: Essence of the Blood Queen duration increased to 25 seconds (was 20 seconds).
- San’layn: Gift of the San’layn increases the effectiveness of Essence of the Blood Queen by 200% (was 150%).
Restoration
- Balance
Developers’ notes: The goals of these changes are to increase single target damage and to even out the power of talents in Balance’s spec tree to provide as much build flexibility to players as possible. We want Power of Goldrinn to be an effective single target pick, and we’d like talents like Touch the Cosmos and Hail of Stars to be more competitive with other options.
- Celestial Alignment and Incarnation: Chosen of Elune once again reset at the end of raid encounters.
- Starfall damage increased by 6%.
- Starsurge damage increased by 8%. Does not apply to PvP combat.
- Starfire damage increased by 5%.
- Wrath damage increased by 10%.
- Shooting Stars and Crashing Stars damage increased by 20%.
- Sunseeker Mushrooms grow 12% less often.
- Touch the Cosmos chance to proc increased to 15% for Wrath and 22% for Starfire.
- Power of Goldrinn’s damage increased by 25%. Does not apply to PvP combat.
- Rattle the Stars increases Starfall and Starsurge damage by 8% (down from 10%).
- New Moon and Half Moon damage reduced by 5%.
Hunter
- Call of the Elder Druid’s duration increased to 15 seconds (was 10 seconds).
- Dream of Cenarius now causes Wrath and Shred to transfer 100% (was 50%) of their damage done into healing and Starfire and Swipe to transfer 50% of their damage done into healing (was 33%).
- Developers’ notes: We’re looking to increase the playability of Dream of Cenarius, as the window for Heart of the Wild is a bit too short to be meaningful and the upside of this talent has not yet been worth it.
Marksmanship
- Beast Mastery
Developers’ notes:There were some niche situations where players might want to gain Trick Shots or Beast Cleave for more damage from Bleak Powder in single target. Bleak Powder is meant to complement AOE situations, not incentivize the usage of AOE in single target situations.
- Dark Ranger: Bleak Powder no longer damages its primary target.
- Pack Leader: Frenzied Tear proc chance reduced to 10% (was 20%).
- Pack Leader: Vicious Hunt damage reduced by 10%.
- Developers’ notes: Beast Mastery is overperforming in single target, and we’d like to reduce its single target while improving its lackluster AOE.
- Barbed Shot damage reduced by 25%.
- Stomp damage increased by 50%.
- Multi-Shot damage increased by 100%.
- Explosive Venom now procs at 3 stacks (was 5) and will appropriately apply Serpent Sting to enemies regardless of their distance to the caster.
Monk
- Developers’ notes:Dark Ranger is overperforming in single target and we’re looking to reduce it while compensating with some AOE buffs to keep the AOE performance roughly the same.
- Dark Ranger: Black Arrow damage reduced by 10%.
- Dark Ranger: Bleak Powder damage increased by 25%.
- Dark Ranger: Shadow Surge damage increased by 25%.
- Developers’ notes:Symphonic Arsenal lost more bite than intended from the removal of Eagletalon’s True Focus.
- Sentinel: Symphonic Arsenal damage increased by 15%.
Paladin
- Mistweaver
All healing increased by 6%.
- Awakened Jadefire now causes Spinning Crane Kick to transfer 110% of damage done (was 90%).
- Jadefire Teachings now increases Ancient Teachings by an additional 160% (was 140%).
- Rushing Wind Kick’s damage increased by 150% and Rushing Winds now increases Renewing Mist healing by 100% for its duration (was 50%).
- Yu’lon’s Whisper healing increased by 400%.
- Jade Bond now increases Mastery: Gust of Mist’s healing by 20% (was 60%).
- Developers’ notes: We’re excited that the Chi-Ji Mastery build exists and is powerful in the right conditions, but numerically, its output has been above where we’re comfortable. We’re decreasing the effectiveness of this build without breaking the cooldown reduction gameplay to keep the feel the same and compensating baseline to shrink the difference between this high-end output and regular play.
Priest
- Holy
Developers’ notes:Holy Paladins’ mana has been plentiful enough to use Beacon of Virtue more often than we would like throughout a raid encounter. We would like the use of Beacon of Virtue to influence mana decisions more heavily.
- Beacon of Virtue now costs 5% base mana (was 4%).
- Holy Shock now costs 2.8% base mana (was 2.6%).
Shadow
- Discipline
Developers’ notes: We’re increasing Discipline’s direct healing throughput to help in situations where no enemy target is present to trigger Atonement. We would also like to nudge Discipline’s performance up in raid, particularly for Oracle.
- Power Word: Radiance healing increased by 20%.
- Flash Heal healing increased by 15%.
- Premonition of Piety increases healing done by 20% (was 15%).
- Preemptive Care increases Atonement duration by 4 seconds (was 3 seconds).
Rogue
- Psychic Link now causes direct damage to inflict 30% of damage dealt to targets afflicted by Vampiric Touch (was 25%).
Shaman
- Assassination
Master Assassin - Critical Strike Chance granted during effect reduced to 20% (was 25%).
Enhancement
- Elemental
Developers’ notes: With all of the changes to Elemental and Enhancement Shaman in patch 11.0.5, some changes were performing beyond our tuning goals. We’re adjusting several talents and abilities to reduce their overall power.
- Farseer: Ancestor Chain Lightning damage increased by 40%. Not applied to PvP combat.
- Farseer: Ancestor Lava Burst damage increased by 15%. Not applied to PvP combat.
- Farseer: Ancestor Elemental Blast damage increased by 15%. Not applied to PvP combat.
- Stormbringer: Arc Discharge now grants 1 instant cast Chain Lightning or Lightning Bolt (was 2).
- Stormbringer: Voltaic Surge now increases Earthquake and Chain Lightning damage by 5% (was 15%).
- Preeminence now increases haste by 20% while Ascendance is active (was 25%).
- Icefury now increases Frost Shock damage by 200% (was 150%).
Restoration
- Voltaic Blaze damage now scales with Mastery: Enhanced Elements.
- Stormblast damage now scales with Mastery: Enhanced Elements.
- Doom Winds damage now scales with Mastery: Enhanced Elements.
- Voltaic Blaze damage now scales with Elemental Weapons.
- Stormblast damage now scales with Elemental Weapons.
- Doom Winds damage now scales with Elemental Weapons.
- An issue causing Stormblast to ignore damage reduction effects has been resolved.
- An issue causing Arc Discharge to not be consumed by Thorim's Invocation has been resolved.
- Developers’ notes: With all of the changes to Elemental and Enhancement Shaman in patch 11.0.5, some changes were performing beyond our tuning goals. We’re adjusting several talents and abilities to reduce their overall power.
- Lightning Bolt damage reduced by 10%. Not applied to PvP combat.
- Chain Lightning damage reduced by 10%. Not applied to PvP combat.
- Stormbringer: Tempest damage reduced by 15%. Not applied to PvP combat.
Warlock
- Farseer: Ancestor Chain Lightning damage increased by 40%. Not applied to PvP combat.
- Farseer: Ancestor Lava Burst damage increased by 15%. Not applied to PvP combat.
Demonology
- Developers’ notes: We’re increasing the throughput of all Warlock specializations to make each more competitive with other classes in both single-target and multi-target situations. For Demonology, this means reverting the reduction in Demonic Core generation to help with their overall mobility. We will continue to monitor the performance of each specialization and make further adjustments where needed.
- Affliction
Hellcaller: Wither damage increased by 25%. This change does not affect PvP combat.
- Agony damage increased by 15%. This change does not affect PvP combat.
Corruption damage increased by 25%. This change does not affect PvP combat.
Unstable Affliction damage increased by 20%. This change does not affect PvP combat.
Destruction
- Dreadstalkers now have a 100% chance to generate a Demonic Core (was 50%).
- Grimoire: Felguard damage is now increased by 125% (was 60%).
- Hand of Gul’dan damage increased by 25%.
- Call Dreadstalkers damage increased by 20%.
Warrior
- Hellcaller: Wither damage increased by 25%. This change does not affect PvP combat.
- Chaos Bolt damage increased by 10%.
- Immolate damage increased by 25%.
- Incinerate damage increased by 20%.
- Conflagrate damage increased by 25%. This change does not affect PvP combat.
- Rain of Fire damage increased by 20%.
Fury
- Arms
Execute damage increased by 10%.
- Colossus: Demolish single-target damage increased by 15%.
- Slayer: Reap the Storm damage increased by 25%. This change does not affect PvP combat.
- Slayer: Slayer’s Strike damage increased by 15%.
- Mortal Strike damage increased by 15%.
- Overpower damage increased by 15%.
- Dreadnaught damage increased by 15%.
- Cleave damage increased by 20%.
Protection
- Execute damage increased by 7%.
- Slayer: Reap the Storm damage increased by 25%. This change does not affect PvP combat.
- Slayer: Slayer’s Strike damage increased by 15%.
- Mountain Thane: Lightning Strike damage increased by 30%.
- Bloodthirst damage increased by 20%.
- Bloodbath damage increased by 20%.
- Rampage damage increased by 10%.
Dungeons and Raids
- Execute damage increased by 10%.
- Colossus: Demolish single-target damage increased by 15%.
Nerub-ar Palace
- Mythic+ Dungeons
There is now a small chance when completing a Mythic+ dungeon to acquire a Forgotten Folio, which can contain any of the dungeon-sourced recipes from The War Within.
- Challenger’s Peril now adds an additional 90 seconds to the timer of Mythic Keystones in addition to the 15 second death penalty.
Developers’ notes: We wish for Challenger’s Peril to emphasize precise play and place a greater risk on players’ decisions as they progress through higher Keystone levels. With this goal in mind, we want to give players a bit more breathing room for these decisions by adding a bonus to Challenger’s Peril, while maintaining the penalty aspect of the affix.
Phase 2
- Queen Ansurek
Reduced the number of players targeted by Web Blades to 3 on Heroic difficulty (was 4).
- Phase 1
The first cast of Silken Tomb in the final cycle has been removed on Heroic difficulty.
- The timing of the first Web Blades cast has been adjusted to accommodate the removal of the preceding Silken Tomb in the final cycle on Heroic difficulty.
- Grasping Silk periodic damage reduced by 25% on Heroic difficulty.
Player versus Player
- Gloom Blast damage reduced by 15% on Heroic difficulty.
Feral
- Druid
Balance
Fixed an issue where Frenzied Regeneration was being reduced more than intended. It should now correctly heal for 5% health every second (was 3% health every second).
- Rejuvenation and Wild Growth healing increased by 20%.
Hunter
- Berserk and Incarnation: Avatar of Ashamane now increase damage by 10% in PvP combat (was 15%).
- King of the Jungle increases healing received and movement speed by 3% per stack (was 5%). Stacks up to 3 times (was 4 times).
Marksmanship
- Beast Mastery
Dark Ranger: Bleak Powder’s damage reduced by 30% in PvP combat.
- Dark Ranger: Withering Fire’s additional Black Arrows are now cast at 25% effectiveness (was 50%).
Monk
- Dark Ranger: Bleak Powder’s damage reduced by 30% in PvP combat.
- Dark Ranger: Withering Fire’s additional Black Arrows are now cast at 25% effectiveness (was 50%).
Paladin
- Mistweaver
Rushing Wind Kick’s damage increase does not apply to PvP combat.
- Jade Empowerment now causes Crackling Jade Lightning to chain to 2 additional enemies (was 4) in PvP combat.
Priest
- Lightsmith: Divine Guidance now deals 60% less damage in PvP combat.
- Holy
Herald of the Sun: Blessing of An’she now increases the healing of Holy Shock by 150% (was 200%).
- Herald of the Sun: Eternal Flame healing decreased by 10% in PvP combat.
- Lightsmith: Blessed Assurance now increases Crusader Strike’s damage by 40% in PvP combat (was 120%).
- Word of Glory healing decreased by 10% in PvP combat.
- Mana regeneration decreased by 25% in PvP combat (was 20%).
- Blessing of Summer now transfers 12% of healing into damage in PvP combat (was 18%).
- Hammer of Wrath damage increased 30%. Judgment damage increased 30%.
- Crusader Strike damage increased 30%.
- Avenging Crusader now transfers 200% of damage into healing (was 260%) in PvP combat.
Holy
- Discipline
We would like to make some adjustments to Discipline’s hero talents to make Voidweaver slightly more rewarding since it requires a lot of cast time spells to dish out healing. Oracle’s single target healing is also being slightly reduced.
- Voidheart increases Atonement healing by 30% (was 20%) in PvP combat.
- Premonition of Solace reduces damage taken by 10% in PvP combat (was 15%).
- Premonition of Solace absorption decreased by 15% in PvP combat.
Shadow
- Renew healing increased by 20% in PvP combat.
- Prayer of Mending healing increased by 10% in PvP combat.
Rogue
- Developers’ notes: The following changes result in Void Leech healing for a significantly reduced amount in PvP, but for a similar amount as before outside of PvP.
- Void Leech heals every 3 seconds (was 2 seconds). Healing increased to 4% of max health (was 3%).
- Void Leech healing reduced to 2% of max health in PvP combat.
- Collapsing Void damage reduced by 10% in PvP combat.
Shaman
- Subtlety
Flagellation’s mastery bonus decreased by 50% in PvP combat.
Enhancement
- Elemental
Ascendance now increases the damage of Elemental Overloads by 25% while active in PvP combat (was 75%).
- Lightning Bolt damage increased by 10% in PvP combat.
Restoration
- Totemic: Whirling Earth now increases Flame Shock direct damage by 150% in PvP combat (was 300%).
Warrior
- Healing Wave healing increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Healing Surge healing increased by 15% in PvP combat.
Fury
- Arms
Slayer: Culling Cyclone now increases Bladestorm’s damage done by 20% (was 10%) per stack in PvP combat.
- Slam damage increased by 40% in PvP combat.
- Colossus Smash damage increased by 60% in PvP combat.
Professions
- Slayer: Culling Cyclone now increases Bladestorm’s damage done by 20% (was 10%) per stack in PvP combat.
World
- Alchemy
Corrected the tooltip for Transmutation 30 perk to reflect the actual number of additional charges it provides (functionality unchanged).
- Thaumaturgy's Recipe Difficulty has been reduced to 745 (was 750).
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused unexpected Thaumaturgy outputs when changing between input categories in a short amount of time.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Thaumaturgy 55 perk to activate a few points early.
- The 5- and 15-point perks for Gleaming Transmutagen is now correctly a chance to trigger.
- The 10- and 20-point perks for Ominous, Volatile, and Mercurial Materials and the 10-point perk for Thaumaturgy is now correctly a chance to trigger.
- The 25-point perk for Ominous, Volatile, and Mercurial Materials is now correctly guaranteed to trigger.
- Developers’ notes: To minimize disruption, we want to give players ample opportunity to experiment and document their Thaumaturgy findings before making any adjustments or bug fixes that would have a high impact. The result of these changes is a more consistent experience, but less transmutagen overall. We will continue to monitor Thaumaturgy's performance and may make additional changes if necessary.
WoW’s 20th Anniversary
- Players are now dismounted when near the Crystal Lake memorial area.
- Players in the vicinity of the Crystal Lake memorial should no longer hear the Headless Horseman.
Blackrock Depths
- Many event activities now contribute more progress towards the “Celebrate Good Fun” quest.
- Increased the amount of Bronze Celebration Tokens from activities:
Dornogal Weekly Quests (Worldsoul, Archive, Delve)– 10 Bronze Celebration Tokens
- Bonus Holiday Quests (Timewalking, World Quests, Arena, Battleground, Dungeon, Delve)– 10 Bronze Celebration Tokens
- Zone Activity Weeklies (Awakening the Machine, Spread the Light, Snuffling, Azj’Kahet Pacts, Theater Troupe)– 8 Bronze Celebration Tokens each
- Special Assignment World Quests – 8 Bronze Celebration Tokens each/2 per week
- 0 World Boss – 8 Bronze Celebration Tokens
- Queen Ansurek – 15 Bronze Celebration Tokens
- Conquest/Rated PvP Weekly – 15 Bronze Celebration Tokens
- Honor, War Mode, and Brawl Weeklies – 8 Bronze Celebration Tokens each
- Developers’ notes: Our goal has been that players should and can get all the tokens they need during the event by playing content they enjoy. We hope that this increase will help some players get more tokens naturally by engaging with their regular content and the activities that interest them the most. This should open repeat tokens faster and allow players to continue with their preferred content type be it PvP (Korrak’s Revenge), raiding (Blackrock Depths), dungeons (Classic Timewalking), or outdoor style content (World Bosses or Codex of Chromie).
October 28, 2024 Classes
- All enemy health reduced by 11% and damage reduced by 9% on Normal difficulty.
- All enemy health and damage reduced by 11% on Heroic difficulty.
Hunter
- Demon Hunter
Aldrachi Reaver: Fixed an issue where casting Soul Cleave on an immune target could result in applying an incorrect number of Reaver's Mark stacks.
Survival
- Deathblow no longer incorrectly has a reduced chance to proc in PvP instances.
- Pack Leader: An issue preventing Frenzied Tear from activating consistently has been corrected.
- Marksmanship
Volley is now correctly visible to enemies in PvP instances.
Mage
- Flare will now correctly play an animation for Survival Hunters.
- Resolved an issue that was causing Wildfire Bomb to consume multiple stacks of Tip of the Spear per cast.
- Pack Leader: Scattered Prey will now correctly increase Butchery's damage for Survival Hunters.
Monk
- Frostfire Bolt will now deal damage regardless of your line of sight with the target.
- Frostfire Bolt now requires that you face your target to fire a projectile.
- Dematerialize will now be consistently applied by the second stack of Nether Precision.
- Frost
Death's Chill will now properly function if Icy Veins is cast before a Raid or Mythic+ encounter begins.
Developers’ notes: Stacks acquired from Death's Chill before the pull or before the Mythic+ dungeon is activated will still be removed.
Windwalker
- Mistweaver
Fixed an issue that caused Rushing Wind Kick to not consume Tea of Plenty.
- Fixed an issue that caused Jade Empowerment's damage increase to not function if an enemy dies while Crackling Jade Lightning is active.
Paladin
- Fixed an issue that caused Last Emperor’s Capacitor damage increase to not function if an enemy dies while Crackling Jade Lightning is active.
Rogue
- Fixed an issue that caused Worthy Sacrifice to be able to activate onto player pets.
- Fixed an issue that caused Steed of Liberty to grant allies full duration Blessing of Freedoms when talented into Unbound Freedom.
Dungeons and Raids
- Trickster: Fixed an issue that could allow So Tricky's duration bonus for Tricks of the Trade to persist after changing talents.
The Stonevault
- Adjusted all Timewalking dungeon enemy health and damage to better scale with player power.
Developers’ notes: Our intention with these dungeons is for their difficulty to fall between the difficulty of a Normal and a Heroic dungeon at level 80. Our goal with changes like this is to provide a fairer, engaging challenge for all players while keeping to the principle that better gear makes you more powerful. We’ll continue to monitor dungeon difficulty to ensure Timewalking presents a satisfying level of challenge for all players.
Events
- Resolved an issue allowing Blazing Shrapnel to still be cast if Dorlita dies while channeling Blazing Crescendo.
Player versus Player
- Awakening the Machine
Addressed an issue causing Nullbots to become stuck evading.
WoW’s 20th Anniversary
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to queue for Eye of the Storm as a specific battleground in Quick Match.
October 25, 2024 Classes
- Adjusted the damage, cooldowns, and range of Doomwalker's abilities to make the encounter significantly less deadly to players.
- Fixed an issue where “The Ancient Scroll” could be removed on logout.
- Blackrock Depths
The Servant Emperor missive now appears on LFR difficulty after defeating General Angerforge.
Evoker
- Death Knight
Resolved an issue causing Pillar of Frost's follow up node, Frostwhelp's Aid, to hit enemies out of line of sight.
Paladin
- Fixed an issue where Permeating Chill was not triggering from all blue spells. It will now display in the Spellbook.
Priest
- Fixed issues allowing Tempered in Battle's health transfer to critically strike and be affected by damage reductions.
- Fixed an issue causing Tempered in Battle to continue transferring health after an ally has died.
- Adjusted Sacred Weapon's ally targeting to prefer damage dealers over healers.
- Retribution
Shield of Vengeance will no longer reset the auto attack timer.
- Templar Slash now correctly deals 50% of the damage dealt by Templar Slash.
Rogue
- Fixed an issue causing Sustained Potency to have its affected cooldown end early if its duration was extended while paused.
Outlaw
- Assassination
Fixed an issue that caused Kingsbane (Talent) to benefit from Lethality's (Talent) effect twice.
- Fixed an issue that caused Envenom's buff to gain more duration than intended when expending a supercharged combo point from the Supercharger talent while Twist the Knife was also talented.
Subtlety
- Slice and Dice, Blade Flurry, and Roll the Bones effects are now removed when a Mythic+ Keystone is activated.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Adrenaline Rush to break Stealth in unintended circumstances.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Between the Eyes from benefitting from Supercharger's bonus while under the effects of Crackshot.
Shaman
- Fixed an issue that prevented Dispatch and Eviscerate from dealing bonus damage when consuming a supercharged combo point from the Supercharger talent.
Enhancement
- Elemental
Corrected an issue where the Lightning Rod effect could benefit from damage taken modifiers on the target more than once.
Dungeons and Raids
- Resolved an issue causing Flowing Spirits to reduce the duration of Crackling Surge applied from Rolling Thunder.
Professions
- There is now a small chance when completing a Mythic+ dungeon to acquire a Forgotten Folio which can contain any of the dungeon-sourced recipes from The War Within.
- Nerub-ar Palace
Players can now speak with Widow Arak'nai to leave the raid after defeating Queen Ansurek.
Quests
- Jewelcrafting
Fixed a bug that prevented the Prospecting 40/40 specialization perk from providing Ambivalent Ambers as a byproduct.
- Byproducts, such as Glittering Glass and Handful of Pebbles, now drop from every Prospecting action (was a chance of Byproducts or gems).
- Slightly reduced the drop rates of gems and chance for maximum yield of Byproducts.
Developers’ notes: We’ve been closely evaluating Prospecting data and player feedback over the past few weeks. The prices for Glittering Glass, Handful of Pebbles, and their respective crafts have been significantly higher than intended, with the price of gems lower. The goal of these changes is to provide a better balance of Byproduct supply relative to their demand, without significantly impacting the value of a prospecting action.
WoW’s 20th Anniversary
- "The Dragon Isles Await" should, once again, be offered to players upon reaching level 10+ or by speaking to Chromie and selecting Dragonflight for your Timewalking Campaign.
- Moved the Bronze Celebration token for the “Spread the Light” zone activity to the World Quest “Spreading the Light” to match the top-level activity quest like other zones.
Developers’ notes: The token won’t show since the weekly chest will take priority. These are still once per Warband per specific quest.
Fixed an issue causing inconsistencies in the objectives of Dire Maul West.
Reduced the damage of Azuregos's abilities.
Adjusted the number of maximum tanks and healers for The Codex of Chromie to allow for more damage dealers. The new values are: 2 tanks maximum, 3 healers maximum, and 15 damage maximum. At a minimum, 1 tank, 1 healer, and 8 damage dealers are required.
The Dornagal Worldsoul, Archive, and Delve quests should now always provide 2 tokens.
Blackrock Depths
- Developers’ notes: These quests stick around for up to 3 weeks. Some characters would have seen 3 this week and some would see only 1 new quest for characters keeping up each week. Those with 2 or 3 saw 2 tokens on each, but after completing one of the quests, the other quests no longer showed tokens. We did this to keep things more fair, but it resulted in confusion. This change makes it per-quest across the account. Everyone should now be able to pick up the tokens from these on alts if their first Warband character completed it already, but did not get the tokens.
Items
- Fixed an issue that was causing leveling players to not receive gold drops from some bosses.
- Fixed an issue where players playing multiple accounts could receive two Coldflame Tempest mounts. The second mount can now be deleted.
- Fixing a bug where the Mindtap Talisman had double Intellect stats and Use effects. The passive stat has been changed to Versatility.
The Guest Relations achievement formerly titled I Saved the Party and All I Got Was This Lousy Hat
now rewards two lousy hats.
October 24, 2024 Classes
Demon Hunter
- Developers’ notes: We have now identified and corrected a systemic issue that caused many class changes made in 11.0.2 to be missing from 11.0.5, and we have been implementing these missing changes via hotfix.
- Death Knight
Resolved an issue causing Dark Talons to grant 0% haste until Icy Talons is triggered again.
- Resolved an issue causing Wave of Souls damage debuff to be applicable by only one Death Knight.
- Blood
Gift of the San'layn will no longer be cancelled when Vampiric Blood expires.
Hunter
- Fixed an issue that caused The Hunt to have an incorrect icon.
Mage
- Kill Cleave will no longer sometimes persist while Beast Cleave is not active.
- Mastery: Sniper Training no longer benefits Black Arrow twice.
Paladin
- Frost
Splintering Orbs now correctly grants 6 Splinters.
Retribution
- Resolved an issue that caused Worthy Sacrifice to cast Blessing of Sacrifice while Blessing of Sacrifice is on cooldown.
- Hammer of Light's global cooldown is now affected by haste.
- Protection
Fixed an issue causing Sentinel to grant too large of an increase to damage and healing.
Rogue
- Hammer of Light no longer resets the swing timer.
Shaman
- Addressed an issue that caused Darkest Night to fail to be granted correctly.
- Addressed an issue with the interaction between Deathstalker's Mark and Supercharged combo points.
- Ethereal Cloak no longer grants an unavailable talent.
Enhancement
- Elemental
Lightning Rod now transfers 10% of all lightning damage dealt to Lightning Rod targets (was 20%).
- Resolved an issue causing Ascendance to send out more Lava Burst than desired to a single target.
Warlock
- Arc Discharge will no longer cast Tempest when the initial Lightning Bolt cast grants a Tempest.
- Thorim's Invocation correctly increases the damage of Tempest by 20%.
Dungeons and Raids
- Fixed an issue where Warlock spells and abilities could aggro unexpected, out of combat targets.
Bael’Gar
- Blackrock Depths
Lord Roccor
Lord Roccor casts Roiling Magma less often on Normal and LFR difficulty. This will result in fewer Sons of Roccor to contend with.
- Sons of Roccor and Greater Obsidian Elementals cast Slag Armor less often on Normal and LFR difficulty.
- Living Magma damage reduced by 25% on Normal difficulty.
- Living Magma damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.
- Son of Roccor health reduced by 33% on Normal difficulty
- Greater Obsidian Elemental health reduced by 33% on Normal difficulty
- Obsidian Elemental health reduced by 20% on Normal difficulty.
- Berserk time increased by 60 seconds on all difficulties.
- Volcanic Upheaval damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.
- Lord Roccor health reduced by 14% on Normal difficulty.
Lord Incendius
- Bael'Gar health reduced by 10% on Normal difficulty.
- Spawn of Bael'Gar health reduced by 37% on Normal difficulty.
- Spawn of Bael'Gar attack damage reduced by 33% on Normal difficulty.
- Giant Stomp damage during Rockfall reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.
- Molten Heart damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.
- Rockfall damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.
- Berserk time increased by 60 seconds on all difficulties.
Golem Lord Argelmach
- Lord Incendius health reduced by 15% on Normal difficulty.
- Summon Flame Geyser will cap at 3 Flame Geysers on Normal and LFR difficulty.
- Flame Geyser health reduced by 17% on Normal difficulty
- Blaze damage reduced by 33% on Normal difficulty.
- Blaze damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.
- Dying Flare damage reduced by 20% on Normal difficulty.
- Scorching Wind damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.
- Consumptive Flames damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.
- Berserk time increased by 40 seconds on all difficulties.
The Seven
- Golem health reduced by 16% on Normal difficulty.
- Arcane Overcharge damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.
- Time between golem ultimates abilities increased by 20% on Normal and LFR difficulty.
- Poison-Soaked visual clarity increased.
- Toxitron's Chemical Bomb fires one chemical pool (was 2) on Normal difficulty.
- Incineration damage reduced by 25% on Normal difficulty.
- Golem Overdrive damage modifier reduced by 25% on Normal difficulty.
- Lethal Attraction damage reduced by 15% on Normal difficulty.
- Electrical Discharge damage reduced by 15% on Normal difficulty.
- Livewire damage reduced by 15% on Normal difficulty.
- Flamethrower damage reduced by 30% on Normal difficulty.
General Angerforge
- The Seven health reduced by 12.5% on Normal difficulty.
- Time between Seven powerful abilities increased by 40% on Normal and LFR difficulty.
- The size of Corporeal dwarves increased by 100%.
- Bladestorm radius reduced by 25% on all difficulties.
- Bladestorm damage reduced by 20% on Normal difficulty.
- Bladestorm now has a cast time and personal responsibility visual over its target.
- Felguard health reduced by 25% on Normal difficulty.
- Felguard attack reduced by 33% on Normal difficulty.
- Fire Elemental health reduced by 25% on Normal difficulty.
- Mind Torrent cast time increased by 50% on all difficulties.
- Terrify damage reduced by 20% on Normal difficulty.
- Sunder Armor damage taken increase reduced by 25% on Normal difficulty.
- Rend damage reduced by 22% on Normal difficulty.
- Fire Nova damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.
- Magma Bolt damage reduced by 30% on Normal difficulty.
- Fan of Knives damage reduced by 17% on Normal difficulty.
- Bitter Cold damage reduced by 14% on Normal difficulty.
Ambassador Flamelash
- Fireburst Grenade cast time increased on all difficulties.
- Fireburst Grenade damage reduced by 25% on Normal difficulty.
- Rings of Fire cast time increased on all difficulties.
- Anvilrage Officer size increased.
- General Angerforge size increased.
- Commanding Aura visual readability increased.
- Anvilrage Rogue health and damage reduced on Normal difficulty.
- Anvilrage Sapper's Detonate damage reduced by 15% on Normal difficulty.
Emperor Dargan Thaurissan
- Portal Anchor health reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.
- Portal Anchor health reduced by 10-20% based on difficulty.
- Flamewalker health reduced by 25% on Normal difficulty.
- Superheat damage reduced by 20% on Normal and LFR difficulty.
- Unstable Portal damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.
- Fury of the Firelands damage reduced by 17% on Normal difficulty.
- Explosive Impact damage reduced by 20% on Normal difficulty.
The Rookery
- Moira Bronzebeard's health reduced by 17% on Normal difficulty.
- Dark Iron Imperial Guard's health and damage reduced on LFR and Normal difficulty.
- Fireguard Destroyer's health and damage reduced on Normal difficulty.
- Fiery Demise damage reduced by 20% on Normal difficulty.
- Fiery Demise damage reduced at lower player counts on all difficulties.
- Fire Nova damage reduced by 25% on Normal difficulty.
- Hand of Thaurissan size reduced by 20%.
- Molten Hand damage reduced by 33% on Normal difficulty.
- Iron Brand damage reduced by 30% on Normal difficulty.
- Radiant Burn damage reduced by 37% on Normal difficulty.
- Volcanic Blast damage reduced by 18% on Normal difficulty.
Player versus Player
- Baelgrim's banter in the Rookery should now be audible for all players (was just the closest player).
WoW’s 20th Anniversary
- Fixed an issue where Battleground Blitz was incorrectly giving quest credit for “Something Different”.
October 23, 2024 Classes
- Fixed an issue with Timewalking dungeons, where if you completed the level up version of “An Original Path Through Time” at level 80, it would not give a scaled item.
- Fixed an issue where getting a Bronze Celebration Cache of Treasures before level 80 could result in a missing item.
- Fixed an issue where the Warlock belt was untextured for the display mannequin at the Caverns of Time pavillion.
- Reduced damage of Archavon the Stone Watcher's Rock Shards.
- Fixed an issue allowing players to purchase Practice Ravager multiple times.
- Fixed several secret issues that would have allowed secret finders to be too good at finding secrets.
Hunter
- Druid
Feral
Shred damage increased by 20%.
- Rake damage increased by 5%.
- Wild Slashes increases Swipe and Thrash damage by 40% (was 25%).
- Druid of the Claw: Ravages cast by Convoke the Spirits now trigger Killing Strikes.
Developers’ notes: The Feral changes above were intended to be a part of the 11.0.5 patch, but temporarily went missing.
Shaman
- Beast Mastery
Corrected an issue causing Phantom Pain to unintentionally deal repeated damage to the same enemy player.
Restoration
- Enhancement
Resolved an issue causing Fire Nova to be disabled while there are Flame Shock targets around.
Items
- Resolved an issue causing Ascendance to not duplicate healing as Restorative Mists.
User Interface
- Fixed an issue where the Burst of Knowledge trinket was not sharing a cooldown with other on-use trinkets.
- Added a 1-second cooldown to the Burst of Knowledge trinket, to prevent some spells from causing more than one stack.
WoW’s 20th Anniversary
- The world boss icon for Orta, The Broken Mountain will now appear on Azj-Kahet's zone map as well as the City of Threads map.
October 22, 2024 Classes
- The Awakening the Machine weekly quest now rewards a Bronze Celebration Token as intended.
- Blackrock Depths
Moira Bronzebeard will now respect her cooldown for Shadow Word: Nemesis in the Emperor Dagran Thaurissan encounter on Raid Finder difficulty.
Frost
- Death Knight
Blood
Deathbringer: Reaper’s Mark initial and stacking damage reduced by 22%.
- Deathbringer: Exterminate damage reduced by 22%.
- Deathbringer: Wave of Souls damage reduced by 22% (does not apply to PvP combat).
Hunter
- Deathbringer: Reaper’s Mark initial and stacking damage reduced by 22%.
- Deathbringer: Exterminate damage reduced by 22%.
- Deathbringer: Wave of Souls damage reduced by 22% (does not apply to PvP combat).
- Obliterate damage reduced by 6% (does not apply to PvP combat).
- Breath of Sindragosa damage reduced by 10%.
- Icy Death Torrent damage reduced by 12% (does not apply to PvP combat).
Mage
- Kill Command damage reduced by 35%.
Developers’ notes: This damage reduction was intended to be a part of the 11.0.5 patch, but temporarily went missing.
Paladin
- Arcane
Sunfury: Spellfire Sphere spell damage bonus for Arcane Mages reduced to 1% (was 2%).
- Sunfury: Lingering Embers spell damage bonus for Arcane Mages reduced to 1% (was 2%).
- Sunfury: Glorious Incandescence Arcane Barrage damage bonus reduced to 20% (was 30%).
- Sunfury: Mana Cascade now grants 0.5% Haste for Arcane Mages (was 1%).
- Spellslinger - Splintering Orbs Splinter generation cap per orb reduced to 4 for Arcane Mages (was 6).
- Arcane Blast damage reduced by 10%.
- Arcane Barrage damage reduced by 10%.
Transmogrification
- Protection
Fixed an issue that caused Sentinel to grant critical strike incorrectly.
WoW’s 20th Anniversary
- Class restrictions have been removed from the class armor and weapon sets that were obtained during the Mists of Pandaria: Remix event.
- Enemies will now despawn after completing The Codex of Chromie step "Up and Away".
The hotfix notes for the previous patch can be found here
.