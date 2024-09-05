Patch 11.0.5 Datamined Class Changes

What exactly changed on warlock’s Diabolist? Am I missing something?
Dang that's a lot of enhancement nerfs, and they were already not doing too hot.
Arcane buffs? Mage supremacy continues! I love it
When did BM ever ask to be a dot class? Fix basilisk collar ruining our tuning for AOE, just freaking remove it at this point.
Hunter brothers... We we will finally be ranged again without being hot garbage...
Any one know when they plan to fix havoc fel scarred hero talent interaction with precise sigil making it impossible to sigil of fire/doom during hte full duration of metamorphosis?
Have Shaman mains not suffered enough? O Great Metzen, why have you forsaken your promised people...
Hey blizz, pick something for ele shaman and stick with it. Can't do both fire and lightning and be competitive.
Warrior really out here dodging the nerfs lol. Soft capping AoE beyond 8 targets is literally nothing.
who ever does ele needs a new job because this aint it ....... spec went from a 9 to -9 sad
they should just delete san'layn if they don't want to address all its failures
oh look a feral nerf
How the heck is Feral STILL getting constantly nerfed? I want to speak to whoever's in charge.
anyone who is sub rogue can you tell me if thats a nerf or buff
Still no changes to the warlock class tree
I am digging those Dark Ranger changes, I can level up my dark ranger themed BM hunter and summon hounds along with other undead beasts which is amazing
Removing Seal of Alacrity and Seal of Order? blizzard that's a fkin nerf to prot so much. WHY
Diggin the rogue changes. Can take thistle and slice n dice off the hotbar now.
ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhh my lord i feel like a paladin again i was so shacky on this season because i felt like they did not do enough with trees and talents in beta but this will do it thank god i feel like a paladin again im soo geeeked i was just saying how ret wings need to be omost twice as strong to bring the burst and threat we once had now here we go ret pvp lovers we back