Patch 11.0.5 and WoW's 20th Anniversary are Now Live in North America

Anyone know how long it will take to get all the rewards... Gonna be offline a lot because of work and RL stuff...
Even though the anniversary event started, you do not get the anniversary achievement when login in :( Not yet anyways.
No anniversary quests so far...no key drops in raidno achievements.No new currencies.ouch yet again. just like launch
Stop getting old warcraft, it makes me feel old >.>
Will BRD reset daily or weekly hmm i wonder
So I can't afford TWW and I can't participate in 98% of the events... I can get chests, but can't open them, can't que for the raids/dungeons, etc... I can't even do certain achvs... WTFCan't even participate in Fashion Frenzy...