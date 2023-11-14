Patch 10.2 Release DPS Rankings

How can you tell what build these specs are using?
Can we fix hunters kill command with ebon might please? It shows incorrectly and steals damage from augmentation.
Keep BM in this place for being ... from start of SL
DISCLAIMER: BEASTMASTERY IS BUGGED ON LOGS. It's not a bad spec by any means after the recent changes, but Kill Command is not reattributing Augmentation's Ebon Might damage back to the Evoker and it's making it look considerably better than it actually is.
Also, important to note that this is without the new tier set...Many specs had tuning changes or reworks/updates that take into account the power or playstyle impact of the T30 2 and 4sets. This data doesn't show performance with said tier, so will change a lot most likely.
POWERFUL flame rifts incoming.
That's not staying. GG fellow bms.
These numbers are mostly made up because the aug log hooks are borked. This is basically a list of which specs are stealing the most damage from aug.
Send BM Hunters back where they belong and let us enjoy their pain again, that 2 mouse button spec should never be on top of any rankings *grabs_popcorn*
Ah yes, all the valuable information that can be gleaned from one week of logs in an off-season week when people don't have any of the new trinkets or tier sets which they are balanced to play around. Very helpful article wowhead, very cool.
mean literaly nothing without new gear some spec gain way more then other from tier set so .... lets not jump the gun on ranking until most have 4 p
If these are correct the difference between the first and the last is almost 30%. The balance of this patch is awful. And it will be a lot worse with the new set bonuses. But yes keep up your good work ruining trinkets and embellishments instead.
Good time to fix evoker-pet hooks Blizzard.
Everyone should reroll BM Hunter so you can be top of the meters and carry your guild! Don't get cause with a bad performing spec cause based on these logs, people are not going to invite low performing DPS specs to pug raids --
Well atleast Ret was decent for one tier. If only the devs knew how badly vers stacking classes are. I can't expect the people who created it to know how it works though....
Get rid of this false "ranking" right now please, you gonna push BM Hunters back down into the gutter where they've been for last five years.... 😣
As others have said, the logging hooks for BM are still messed up. BM is probably middle of the pack if you adjust for Augvoker.Also, MM and SV are probably a little higher (not much), but most Hunters are playing BM while it looks good on meters. Gotta stroke that &*!@#.