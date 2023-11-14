Patch 10.2 Release DPS Rankings

Disclaimers and Source

Once again there's a bug with Augmentation Evokers causing Beast Mastery Hunters to appear higher than they should. Pet damage increases from Augmentation isn't being properly attributed to them, so BM hunters appear higher than they should, while Augmentation appears slightly lower.

Specs considered underpowered are generally played less and tend to appear weaker than they are.

This happens as many performance-oriented players tend to play the strongest spec or class, increasing the gap between top and bottom specs even further.

Position of specs for the 95th percentile might be skewed by alternative strategies and parse funneling. For that, we're including the chart showing all percentiles' results to paint a better picture for all specs.

Position Spec and Class Population Size Change from

Patch 10.1.7



1 Beast Mastery Hunter 1973 ↑19

2 Arms Warrior 995 ↑11

3 Demonology Warlock 1435 ↑2

4 Devastation Evoker 608 ↑2

5 Assassination Rogue 723 ↑12

6 Unholy Death Knight 913 ↓5

7 Outlaw Rogue 813 ↑14

8 Frost Death Knight 278 ↓5

9 Fire Mage 868 ↓1

10 Enhancement Shaman 1266 ↓3

11 Subtlety Rogue 284 ↑14

12 Feral Druid 253 ↑2

13 Balance Druid 1515 ↑13

14 Frost Mage 883 ↓10

15 Havoc Demon Hunter 1716 ↑9

16 Augmentation Evoker 2026 ↓14

17 Arcane Mage 499 ↓6

18 Elemental Shaman 310 ↓2

19 Destruction Warlock 533 ↓7

20 Windwalker Monk 396 ↓5

21 Shadow Priest 982 ↓3

22 Fury Warrior 781 0

23 Retribution Paladin 1185 0

24 Affliction Warlock 218 ↓15

25 Survival Hunter 42 ↓6

26 Marksmanship Hunter 69 ↓16





