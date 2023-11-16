Patch 10.2 Meme Roundup - Memebloom Seeds, Q'onzu, and More

You forgot the "Family" meme that echo showed off. I think someone on their production team made it.
I was actually a little disappointed that I didn't get to answer all 100 questions. Ok, maybe not ALL 100 of them, but at least 10 or so more than I got to answer.
I liked the kazoo meme so much to the point that I shared it to a non WoW playing friend!
I look forward to killing that arrogant prick bird person
I've always been big on the lore, and Titans one was lost on me. I agree with the Q'onzu ones. And the chickens meme will always be funny.
Love this cute side of Wowhead news. Keep it up. Q'onzu is a favorite, those new owls are fantastic. The team involved in the design (art, and rigging etc) knocked the owlness out of the park.
Lol it's true what they say, normies can't meme at all.
Yeah "Titans are bad" makes no sense.
that last one is golden.