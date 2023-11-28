Patch 10.2 Hotfixes for November 28th, 2023 - Class Bug Fixes and Mythic+ Tuning

Hotfixes

Death Knight



Frost



Aberrus, the Shadow Crucible 2-piece set



The damage of your next Frostwyrm's Fury is increased by 4% (was 5%). Stacks unchanged.

Howling Blast damage reduced to 10% (was 20%).

Chill Streak can bounce 3 additional times (was 2 times).

The chance to proc a bonus effect increased to 35% (was 30%).

Restoration



All healing increased by 3%. Not applied to PvP combat.

Augmentation



Shifting Sands will now properly trigger twice when casting back-to-back empower spells with Tip the Scales.

Fixed an issue causing Retribution Aura to fail to trigger from some abilities.

Resolved an issue preventing the cooldown of Mass Dispel from resetting when an encounter ends.

Shadow



All damage increased by 5%. Not applied to PvP combat.

Assassination



Fixed an issue that caused Envenom's buff to persist beyond its intended duration when used with fewer than 5 combo points.

Affliction



All damage dealt by you and your pet's abilities increased by 6%. Not applied to PvP combat.

Murozond’s Rise



Tyr, the Infinite Keeper



Tyr, the Infinite Keeper's health reduced by 15%.

Chrono-Lord Deios' Temporal Breath impact damage reduced by 20% and periodic damage reduced by 15%.

The vulnerability effect of Chrono-Lord Deios' Infinity Nova reduced to 75% (was 250%).

Resolved an issue that could cause a player standing in certain locations to not be eligible for loot.

Ancient Protectors



Dulhu's Noxious Charge impact damage reduced by 25%.

Dulhu's Noxious Discharge impact time increased to 2 seconds (was 1.5 seconds).

Council of Dreams



Addressed an issue causing Barreling Charge to hit players standing closely behind Urctos.

Wherever possible, all cosmetics and collectibles that drop from a unique rare elite enemy in Forbidden Reach and Zaralek Cavern will now drop more often.

Cache of Amirdrassil Treasures should now display the correct item level.



Developers’ notes: This was only a display issue and did not affect the items in the cache.

Developers’ notes: This change does not affect existing Class Sets either obtained from the Great Vault or items that were converted at the Catalyst. Those will be addressed in a separate hotfix.

Demon Hunter



Havoc



Chaotic Disposition now has a 33.33% chance (base 7.77%) to increase damage by 4% (base 17%) in PvP combat, providing the same average damage bonus with significantly less variance.

Eclipse will now properly track your Wrath and Starfire casts if Eclipse ends while you are Cycloned.

Fury of Elune will now properly deal damage to enemies who are not in line of sight of the Druid.

Feral



Regrowth healing is now reduced by 20% in PvP combat (was 43%).

Azure Strike damage increased by 40% in PvP combat.

Time Stop (PvP talent) cooldown reduced to 45 seconds (was 1 minute).

Chrono Loop (PvP talent) cooldown reduced to 45 seconds (was 1 minute).

Augmentation



Upheaval damage reduced by 10% in PvP combat.

Dream Flight healing increased by 100% in PvP combat.

Mana regeneration now reduced by 5% in PvP combat (was 10%).

Ultimate Penitence will now prioritize healing players in PvP combat and will only heal pets if all players are at full health.

Holy



All healing increased by 6% in PvP combat.

Reduced the Dragons of Nightmare Lethargy stun to 2 seconds (was 5 seconds).

Reduced the health of Emeriss's Putrid Mushrooms by 85%.

Adjusted the frequency of Emeriss's attack patterns.

