Patch 10.2 Hotfixes for Dec 12th, 2023 - One More Tindral Hotfix & More Bug Fixes

Hotfixes

Fixed a bug that prevented Assassin Bounties from progressing the Bounty Hunting and Band of Brothers

Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope



Tindral Sageswift



Fire Beam number of beam spawns per pulse reduced to 6 (was 8).

Fire Beam number of beam spawns per pulse reduced to 6 (was 8). Fiery Growth duration increased to 20 seconds (was 16 seconds) in Mythic difficulty.

Lingering Cinder duration reduced to 2 seconds (was 3 seconds).

Pulsing Heat damage reduced by 33%.

Fiery Vines health reduced by 7% in Mythic difficulty.

Addressed an issue where Mass Entanglement can fail to root tank players.

Addressed a performance issue that caused a server delay at the start of the encounter.

Ashes of the Embersoul will now reset its cooldown when a raid encounter ends.

Ember of Nullification is now an eligible item for all Agility and Strength specializations.

Spiked Counterweight damage increased by 20%.

Xeri'tac's Unhatched Egg Sac summon is now affected by secondary stats.

Wyrm’s Bountiful Chest can now be purchased from Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem, as intended.

Nature's Cradle should now work on Renown items purchased from Moon Priestess Lasara.

Nature's Cradle should now work on Dream Wardens Renown items that were converted at the Catalyst.

Fixed an issue that prevented Emerald Blossom Dreamstone from unlocking certain expected PvP appearances.

Here you'll find a list of hotfixes that address various issues related to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Burning Crusade Classic and WoW Classic. Some of the hotfixes below take effect the moment they were implemented, while others may require scheduled realm restarts to go into effect. Please keep in mind that some issues cannot be addressed without a client-side patch update. This list will be updated as additional hotfixes are applied.