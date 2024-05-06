Patch 10.2.7 Extended Maintenance on Tues May 7th

Glad I'm working through the whole thing, lol.
Goddammit it here we go again with the servers being down all day. Just to add a questline. Ppl will say it's for panda remix stuff, but rest assured next week we'll have servers destroyed then too
I don't mind waiting please just take your time Blizzard! Really excited for this patch and of course the war within prepatch later on in the summer.
6 PM EST
You're welcome, Europe. Again.-- With love, an American who can't play for most of the day so you can.Joke aside, remember when patches had shorter durations than expansion launch queues? I remember.
Tuesday has always been and will always be, laundry day.
Shower day too.
Back in my day, Blizzard gave us free game time when the servers had extended downtime.
i know there are ppl who didnt play last expan but this happened in shadowlands season 4, the first 3 weeks or 4 the Tuesday maintenance took longer than normal
Oh thank God. I'm running low on socks.
I dont want to be dumb or anything but why cant they shut the servers down at 12 am and work on it through 8 am? Or are all of their programmers west coast US or something? I'm seriously curious.
I'll be double shifting at Burger King. Would you like fries with that?
I wonder how many things will break with this patch?