Patch 10.2.7 Dark Heart Releases on May 7th!

Mark your calendars for the release of the next content update for Dragonflight—Dark Heart— on May 7, and for the World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria event on May 16 at 10:00 am PDT globally!
Dragonflight: Dark Heart
The Dark Heart content update launches, May 7 and ushers in the final chapter of the Dragonflight expansion setting the stage for the story in the upcoming expansion, The War Within™. Draenei and Troll characters can also embark on new questlines to lay claim to their new heritage armors, Kul Tiran Humans can select from six new hair colors, maximum-level characters will gain access to all Dragonflight regardless of Renown —and more.
Read our previously published article
on the World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria and check out the latest PTR content update notes
(English only) on the forums to learn more details. We look forward to taking on these new adventures with you. We'll see you in the Dragon Isles and Pandaria!