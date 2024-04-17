Patch 10.2.7 Dark Heart PTR Development Notes - Updated UI & Accessibility

Several changes have been made to improve the experience of finding Mythic+ groups in Premade Group Finder:



Advanced filters will now only appear for max level characters.

groups in Premade Group Finder: Advanced filters will now only appear for max level characters. Filter options will now save between sessions.

Language filters will no longer appear for characters on North American realms.

Declined applications will now save between refreshes.

Here are this week’s updates to the Dark Heart PTR:When previewing an ensemble or arsenal, the Dressing Room will now show a list of items included in the bundle. Each item can be viewed independently by clicking its name in the list.Solo Shuffle scoreboards will now show the results of the match (Victory, Draw, or Defeat) in the title.