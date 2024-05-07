Patch 10.2.7 Alleria Cinematic - Motivations of the Harbinger

Man, blizzard cinematic team is popping off these cinematics are so much higher quality then the stuff we normally get the characters move and talk and show emotions like actual people not just the standard clearly game characters emoting keep it up
Is Locus-Walker saying that *Alleria* is the Child of Light and Shadow spoken of in that one prophecy? Hmm...
Okay she is getting less and less likable. I guess devs really do hate Windrunners. She was annoying in the short story that was published yesterday, and she is annoying in this cinematic too. It is baffling how angsty and teenager-y a millenia old character acts. Come on Blizzard, either retcon all age mathematics or start writing your characters wisely. So ridiculous a "hero" we're supposed to applaud acts like a tsundere. This is BS.Make a decision, should we respect her as a hero and admire her, orr should we hate her and treat her like the outcast she is? I honestly have no problem with either, but this "mixed" approach doesn't really work.
A continuation of the short story released yesterday.
At least she seems more human(I know) than in that horribly uncanny Khadgar cutscene, but this is still incredibly boring.
W Cinematic.
W