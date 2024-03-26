This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Patch 10.2.6 PTR is Now Up, Season 4 Mythic+ Dungeon Keys Available for Testing
PTR
Posted
2 hr 25 min ago
by
Archimtiros
The Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 Public Test Realm has been reactivated and partially updated for Season 4! Although item test vendors and raids have not been updated for the fated season, Mythic+ keystones changes are available for testing.
Patch 10.2.6 already went live last week, though Season 4 is also a part of the patch and has yet to be tested on the PTR. While the most recent
This Week in WoW
bluepost stated that the Season 4 PTR testing would begin today, it appears to be only partially rolled out, as Mythic+0 was just hotfixed over the last few minutes, from the previous 440 item level
to the expected 489
. There also have not been any new public builds, but we expect further Season 4 changes to be hotfixed onto the servers as time goes on.
Update
: Some previous season items are now appearing on the PvP vendors. They are only 250 item level, but can be scaled up in Mythic+ with the test aura. The dungeon journal has also now been updated for Season 4.
1
Comment by
SomeKeed
on 2024-03-26T15:52:25-05:00
Which of the PTR Branches do we install?
Comment by
MindOfTim
on 2024-03-26T15:52:46-05:00
Does this post mean 10.2.7 or am I missing something
Comment by
Archimtiros
on 2024-03-26T15:56:51-05:00
Does this post mean 10.2.7 or am I missing something
No, Season 4 is a part of Patch 10.2.6
Comment by
Brainst0rm
on 2024-03-26T15:57:47-05:00
Does this post mean 10.2.7 or am I missing something
No, it's 10.2.6 - Season 4 should drop sometime in April, not as part of 10.2.7 in May.
1
