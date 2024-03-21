Patch 10.2.6 Hotfixes for March 21 - Adjusted Plunderstorm MMR

Player matchmaking ratings (MMR) have been adjusted so that players should find themselves in better matches with continued play.

Fixed a bug that caused plunder dropped by players on death to unintentionally despawn when the killed player left the match.

Players are now immune to knockbacks when standing near Da’kash Grimledger in the preparation area.

Adjusted experience gained when playing Duos and fixed a bug that was increasing experience gain at level 3.

Fire Whirl Movement speed bonus reduced to 70% across all ranks (was 140%).



Developers’ notes: Our goal is to balance Fire Whirl’s effectiveness relative to the performance of other offensive spells without detracting from the effectiveness of other utility spells.

Developers’ notes: We’d like to improve the effectiveness of this ability.

Developers’ note: This is intended to ensure this ability is more in-line with expected power at early levels.

Developers’ notes: The traps placed by Explosive Caltrops are intended to counter close-range aggression, but this felt a bit inconsistent because the traps were smaller than intended.

Developers’ notes: Our goal here is to extend the potential window for counter play opportunities.

Star Bomb cast time reduced to 2 seconds across all ranks (was 2.25 seconds).Toxic Smackerel cooldown reduced at ranks 1, 2, and 3. Rank 4 unchanged.Explosive Caltrops trap radius increased by 40%.Lightning Bulwark channel time increased to 2 seconds (was 1.25 seconds).